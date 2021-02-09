JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie On Their One-month Anniversary; See Pics

JoJo Siwa has publicly introduced her girlfriend. On February 8 she took to Instagram and dedicated a post to her girlfriend, Kylie. She shared the post as the couple marked their one month anniversary. JoJo shared three photos of the couple along with a video of them singing. Read ahead to know more about JoJo Siwa's girlfriend.

Also read: Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating? Internet Personality Comes Out Of The Closet In Insta Post

JoJo Siwa's Instagram post

In the pictures shared by her, the duo is spending a gala time at different spots. In the video, they are singing along to Justin Bieber's song As Long as You Love Me while taking a drive in the car. She captioned her post saying that after being her best friend for over a year, finally she got to start calling the exceptional human her girlfriend and she had been the happiest ever since.

She further wrote, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!" JoJo wished Kylie for their one-month anniversary, “Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!” Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to shower love on the couple. Kylie also commented saying, “I love you most. Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Also read: JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has A Girlfriend Who Was 'super Encouraging' Of Her Coming Out

JoJo Siwa on dating "the most beautiful girlfriend"

A few days ago, JoJo announced their relationship during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She said that she had the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It was not something that she was ashamed of but just hadn’t shown the internet yet. At that time, she didn’t reveal her girlfriend's name or any other information about her.

Also read: Ian McKellen Supports JoJo Siwa's Coming Out Announcement, Shares A Heartfelt Message

She also told Jimmy that she felt immense support from her girlfriend. On the show, she revealed that 10 minutes before she came for the show, she was on the phone with her girlfriend and started crying. Her girlfriend asked what was wrong with her and she replied saying that she was so happy because she finally will be sharing what made her the happiest and that fact made her heart happy.

Also read: Jojo Siwa 'swatted' In Her Own House After Coming Out As LGBTQ; Know What Happened

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.