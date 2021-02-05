Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating? Internet Personality Comes Out Of The Closet In Insta Post

JoJo Siwa is one of the most popular faces on social media today. The 17-year-old performer who started her career very early on as a dancer on Dance Moms has recently revealed that she is in a long-distance relationship with her girlfriend. While she appeared on Jimmy Fallon on February 3, 2021, the 17-year-old talked about her recent TikTok video where she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Find out who is JoJo Siwa dating.

Who is JoJo Siwa dating?

On The Jimmy Fallon Show, JoJo started out by explaining the origin of the TikTok video that was posted Jan. 20. The clip features her lip-syncing to the line "Now you're one of us" from Paramore's song "Ain't It Fun." She is joined by the members of the Pride House, a collective of LGBTQ+ TikTok creators, who accompany her in the clip. The video spurred speculation that this could be JoJo's way of coming out.

Is JoJo Siwa gay?

While explaining the video, Jojo revealed. "They come over, and we're doing this TikTok, and I was like, I think this TikTok that we're doing to Ain't It Fun I think this is going to out me," she said "And I was like, I don't really mind because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the Internet yet.

And there's always been speculations, of course, but I was like, I think this is gonna out me". JoJo then revealed that she has a girlfriend who was "super encouraging" of the decision to come out. JoJo said that she knew while making the Pride House TikTok that it would stir up speculation over her sexuality, but she decided that she "didn't really mind". JoJo then took to her Twitter and posted a picture wearing a t-shirt that said, “Best Gay Cousin Ever.” JoJo Siwa's girlfriend's identity is not known yet. But fans can expect it to be revealed anytime now.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Jojo Siwa 'Swatted' in her own house after coming out

This 'swatting' occurred on Saturday, January 23, after Jojo Siwa did a Livestream 'coming out' telling her millions of fans that she is the happiest she's ever been, after coming out. Footage was found from the YouTube channel TRQFFIC, we can see Jojo Siwa outside of her own house, surrounded by family and members of the police force. The LA Police Department had responded that had indeed received a call about trouble at Jojo Siwa's residence, but when they got there, everything was normal with no sign of any wrongdoing.

Siwa talked about her experience of this event on her videographer's Nate Javier's Livestream. This is what she had to say about the incidence: "Basically what happened is we were at our house and all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of police that were telling us to come outside the house and we didn't know why. We went outside hands up and then the police were saying that somebody had called and made a claim and then all of a sudden paparazzi came from around the corner."

