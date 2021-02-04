JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has A Girlfriend Who Was 'super Encouraging' Of Her Coming Out

JoJo Siwa is sharing more about her personal life after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last month on social media. The 17-year-old Tik Tok star was a guest on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, February 3, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she is currently in a long-distance relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world." The star kept her partner's name private. She said to Jimmy Fallon that the love she received after posting her coming out story in the form of a T-shirt, was just the "best feeling ever". Watch what she had to say on her endearing coming out story here:

Jojo Siwa's Coming Out Post

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

JoJo started out by explaining the origin of the TikTok video that was posted on January 20 and featured her lip-syncing to the line Now you're one of us from Paramore's song Ain't It Fun. Members of the Pride House, a collective of LGBTQ+ TikTok creators, accompanied her in the clip that spurred speculation that this could be JoJo's way of coming out to her fans. Sure enough, fans quickly had questions about the meaning behind the video, so she decided to have a little fun before confirming that she was indeed coming out. Over the span of the next few days, she then posted a TikTok of her dancing to Lady Gaga's Born This Way, followed by a photo that JoJo had taken a week prior of herself wearing a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" T-shirt.

Jojo Siwa on coming out as 'Gay' and her 'perfect girlfriend'

I hope @itsjojosiwa puts aside any negative reaction to her coming-out, at a time when she deserves praise and empathy for taking control of her life in such a public way. https://t.co/dIVhuEpG4l — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 28, 2021

According to Entertainment Online, the YouTube and Tik-Tok star gushed about how her "wonderful, perfect, most beautiful" partner, who encouraged her to come out. While JoJo was talking on the phone with her girlfriend, they both decided she should post the T-shirt picture, and even the star's publicist was not aware ahead of time that this would happen. JoJo said that two days after sharing this photo, she was telling her girlfriend over the phone that it was starting to sink in how potentially risky this moment could have been for her career. She added that she was crying tears of joy just 10 minutes before appearing on The Tonight Show. She star went on to reveal that she is currently in Vancouver, Canada to film an upcoming Nickelodeon musical called The J Show that will focus on her life and on the idea of remaining true to oneself. The soundtrack will feature six original songs, along with two of her previously recorded tunes. After their candid chat, Jojo and Jimmy enjoyed a dance battle against each other which saw them do, amongst many others, a "flying ponycopter" dance.

“But if I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it.” @ItsJoJoSiwa explains the risk of coming out publicly, but then emphasizes how happy she is that she did! 🌈❤️#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/LhU0RYzpXH — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 4, 2021

JoJo thanked her cousin for the garment as she showed off the black and blue T-shirt to her social media followers on Friday. She had cleared up any confusion about coming out on Saturday when she confirmed she's a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but claimed she wasn't ready to put a label on her sexuality just yet. One person asked about her breakup with Mark Bontempo in November 2020, but she downplayed the possibility that it was related to her sexuality. She explained that people in their teens "break-up, go on and off" and that the relationship doesn't last forever. JoJo expressed contentment that she enjoys her life as a teenager and that she's "pretty happy now".

