Joker, Avengers And Other Popular Movies Rated 'okay' By Twitter Movie-buffs

The end of 2019 is almost here, and with it, the end of the decade. Like every other year, 2019 had some amazing films, as well as some lacklustre films, that were not as great as they could have been. At every year-end, most movie buffs decide to make their own personal list of favourite or worst films of the year. However, this year American comedian Demi Adejuyigbe shared a different idea with netizens, where he asked them to mention their most 'okay film' instead of the favourite or least favourite.

Demi Adejuyigbe asks netizens to post their most 'okay' film of 2019

Well gang, we’ve finally passed the last Friday of 2019, which means it’s time to finally decide: what is the most okay movie of the year? It doesn’t suck! It didn’t blow your mind! It’s just fine– and that’s okay! What’s the most 5 out of 10 film of the year? — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) December 28, 2019

Above is the post where Demi asked social media users to submit their most 'okay' films of the year. Several of the replies to the post mentioned movies that were disliked by a large majority of people. However, quite a few netizens also mentioned hit films such as The Joker, The Irishman and Avengers: Endgame, as their most 'okay' film of the year. Here are some posts from netizens that found popular films of 2019 to just be 'okay'.

Not being spicy when I say Joker. I think it was about the hype. By the time I saw it, I didn't know if I was going to love it or hate it, but I was sure it would be one or the other. Instead it was OK. Didn't think it was an important masterpiece, or subversive and dangerous. — Rob Jennings (@spoon579) December 28, 2019

100% the prize goes down to JOKER 🤡 — Dr. OTAKU☃️❄️ (@DrOtaku2) December 29, 2019

Avengers: Endgame. Like most MCU films, it fits that description perfectly - no one is going to say it sucks, but it’s certainly not top-tier cinema either. Its main problem is being WAY overhyped - people are claiming it’s one of the best films of the year; it’s not even top 20 — Celtics 2020 NBA Champs (@14_Celtics) December 29, 2019

the most common answers to this on Instagram were JOKER, KNIVES OUT, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD, STAR WARS, and DETECTIVE PIKACHU, all of which were also popular answers here. congrats to the runner-ups of the 2019 “Chef (2014) Awards, also known as the Cusacks! — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) December 29, 2019

Joker was BAD and I hated The Lighthouse. — *applies lipgloss* (@XtinaAppleCare) December 29, 2019

Avengers End game. It was just Eh pic.twitter.com/bcKMp2qBJx — Jennifer Smith (@JennS19) December 28, 2019

