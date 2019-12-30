The Debate
The Debate
Joker, Avengers And Other Popular Movies Rated 'okay' By Twitter Movie-buffs

Hollywood News

Recently, Demi Adejuyigbe asked people online to mention their most 'okay' movie of 2019. Movies such as Joker, Avengers and The Irishman also made the lists.

The end of 2019 is almost here, and with it, the end of the decade. Like every other year, 2019 had some amazing films, as well as some lacklustre films, that were not as great as they could have been. At every year-end, most movie buffs decide to make their own personal list of favourite or worst films of the year. However, this year American comedian Demi Adejuyigbe shared a different idea with netizens, where he asked them to mention their most 'okay film' instead of the favourite or least favourite. 

Demi Adejuyigbe asks netizens to post their most 'okay' film of 2019

Above is the post where Demi asked social media users to submit their most 'okay' films of the year. Several of the replies to the post mentioned movies that were disliked by a large majority of people. However, quite a few netizens also mentioned hit films such as The Joker, The Irishman and Avengers: Endgame, as their most 'okay' film of the year. Here are some posts from netizens that found popular films of 2019 to just be 'okay'.

Also Read | Is 'Joker 2' confirmed? Here's what to expect from the second instalment

 

 

