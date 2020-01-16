Oscar 2020 Nominations: 'Joker' Receives Both Backlash And Praise With 11 Nominations

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker evidently received a divisive response by critics and audiences alike. Though the film ended its run at the global box office with a billion dollars under its kitty, it still received massive backlash from various audience members for the overt representation of violence. The film showcases gruesome violence and deals with mental health issues in a certain way which reportedly made many viewers uncomfortable.

Also read: Oscars 2020: DC and Marvel will be competing in different categories

Joker scores 11 nominations at Oscars 2020

There were rumours about Joker getting snubbed at the awards season given the nature of the film but that wasn’t the case as Joaquin Phoenix ended up winning the golden globe award for best actor. Also, Joker became the first comic book film to be nominated in 11 categories for Oscars, including best actor, director, and film. This has brought upon an uproar of reactions on social media which are both happy and distraught with the academy awards recognising Joker as one of the most prominent films of 2019 with 11 nominations. Check out fan reactions below -

Also read: Bradley Cooper opens up on Joker's 11 Oscar 2020 nominations

Me watching “woke” twitter have a meltdown over #Joker ‘s 11 Oscar nominations pic.twitter.com/5YgVv6CVPK — David Lane (@daveydavelane) January 13, 2020

Also read: ‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

Joaquin Phoenix has won the Critic's Choice Award for Best Actor for his performance in JOKER.



Just love seeing the film bros & letterboxd thots community deteriorate in meltdowns over this. The Oscar is next! #Joker🃏 pic.twitter.com/JXK9qDV8eh — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 13, 2020

Also read: Todd Phillips thrilled for receiving 11 nods for 'Joker'; thanks Joaquin Phoenix and peers

Considering how the movie got the entire nation talking about mental illness and had an accurate representation of what those people have to go thru in their lives and how they’re treated on a day or day basis, #Joker deserved those awards — Kittu (@SheWolf921) January 13, 2020

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' and 'Joker' are very different, Margot Robbie explains; here's why

Despite all the Negative Coverage given to the Film near its Launch by the Stupid and Biased Media, it now is the Most Nominated Comic Book Movie!!

Congrats to all the Cast and Crew and Especially Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Philips!! ✌#Joker pic.twitter.com/q6JcyeCwsc — Aviral (@Aviral84764807) January 13, 2020

Image Courtesy - Joker Movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.