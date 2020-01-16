The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Oscar 2020 Nominations: 'Joker' Receives Both Backlash And Praise With 11 Nominations

Hollywood News

Oscar 2020 nominations featured 'Joker' making its presence felt with eleven nominations including every major category. Read below to know fan reactions.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscar 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker evidently received a divisive response by critics and audiences alike. Though the film ended its run at the global box office with a  billion dollars under its kitty, it still received massive backlash from various audience members for the overt representation of violence. The film showcases gruesome violence and deals with mental health issues in a certain way which reportedly made many viewers uncomfortable.

Also read: Oscars 2020: DC and Marvel will be competing in different categories

Joker scores 11 nominations at Oscars 2020

There were rumours about Joker getting snubbed at the awards season given the nature of the film but that wasn’t the case as Joaquin Phoenix ended up winning the golden globe award for best actor. Also, Joker became the first comic book film to be nominated in 11 categories for Oscars, including best actor, director, and film. This has brought upon an uproar of reactions on social media which are both happy and distraught with the academy awards recognising Joker as one of the most prominent films of 2019 with 11 nominations. Check out fan reactions below - 

Also read: Bradley Cooper opens up on Joker's 11 Oscar 2020 nominations

Also read: ‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

Also read: Todd Phillips thrilled for receiving 11 nods for 'Joker'; thanks Joaquin Phoenix and peers

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' and 'Joker' are very different, Margot Robbie explains; here's why

Image Courtesy - Joker Movie Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
PROTESTERS DISRUPT AT MRM EVENT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES