'Joker' To 'Inception': 5 Tamil-dubbed Hollywood Films On OTT Platforms

Various OTT platforms have dubbed versions of Hollywood movies, which are quite fun to watch. They accentuate the likeability by adding quirky regional phrases and tone to appeal to the local public. So, we have compiled some of the best Tamil-dubbed Hollywood films on different OTT platforms that you must check out. Read on:

Joker

Joker is a psychological thriller flick based on DC comics characters. Directed and produced by Todd Phillips, the 2019 movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and showcases an origin story for the leading character. Set in the backdrop of 1981 Gotham City, Joker revolves around Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian, whose insanity inspires a violent revolution against the wealthy class. Although the movie had to face controversies because of its violent nature, it went on to receive 11 Academy Awards’ nods. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features big stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the life of an action star and his stunt double as they witness the changing film industry during the final days of Hollywood’s golden age. Released in 2019, it received widespread acclaim from the critics and managed to keep the viewers stick to their seats. Quentin Tarantino’s movie also went on to garner various nods for Academy Awards. Moreover, the film won Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

Inception

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Inception stars an ensemble cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Ellen Page, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Tom Berenger, Cillian Murphy, and Michael Caine in pivotal roles. The 2010 science fiction film revolves around a professional thief who steals information from his targets’ subconscious by entering into their dreams. Inception was shot in six different countries from Tokyo to Canada. It garnered critical acclaim for its direction, themes, screenplay, and ensemble cast, among other things. Inception received numerous nods and went to earn four Oscar awards. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lion King

The Lion King is a live-action animated flick featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones, who reprised his role from the 1994 film. Helmed by Joh Favreau, the film follows the life of Simba, a young lion, who flees his family after his father’s murder by uncle Scar. However, Simba has to learn to embrace his role as the rightful king of the jungle. Released in 2019, The Lion King was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. The movie is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror movie starring Patrick Wilson and vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators. Directed by James Wan, the 2013 flick is inspired by real-life events from The Amityville Horror story. It follows Warrens who come to the rescue of the Perron family, who begin experiencing disturbing incidents in the farmhouse in Rhode Island in 1971. It is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, where the movie’s Tamil version can be seen.

