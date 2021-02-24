Jon Hamm And Tina Fey To Star In John Slattery's Maggie Moore(s); Read Details

Jonathan Daniel Hamm, popularly known as Jon Hamm, is a famous American actor and producer who is well-known for his role in the drama series Mad Men. The actor will soon be appearing in a black comedy project Maggie Moore(s) alongside another prolific actor, Tina Fey. Maggie Moore(s) will be directed and produced by John Slattery along with other executive producers. Read further ahead to know more about the actors and cast & crew of Maggie Moore(s).

Jon Hamm & Tina Fey in John Slattery’s next

Popular American actor and director John Slattery is all geared up for his second feature as a director with his co-actor from the drama series Mad Men along with Tina Fey in the black comedy, Maggie Moore(s).

The plot of Maggie Moore will take place in a dusty town where nothing happens but all of a sudden, a police officer gets two murder mysteries to solve of two women who happen to have the same name.

Endeavour Content will be launching international sales for Maggie Moore(s) at the European Film Market while the domestic sales will be represented by Endeavor Content, Gersh and CAA Media Finance. Apart from John Slattery, Cary Woods will be bankrolling the project. The executive producers include Vincent Newman, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi. The movie has been written by Paul Bernbaum who has also written the well-known movie, Hollywoodland.



Jon Hamm’s movies

Some of the finest of Jon Hamm’s movies include The Day the Earth Stood Still, Shrek Forever After, Sucker Punch, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Nostalgia, Tag, Beirut, Baby Driver, Bad Times at the El Royale, Wild Mountain Thyme, We Were Soldiers, Howl, Stolen, the Ten, The Report, Richard Jewell and several others.

Tina Fey’s movies

Tina Fey is best known for her sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live while some of her other movies include Artie Lange's Beer League, The Invention Of Lying, Admission, Date Night, Monkey Kingdom, Soul, Mean Girls, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, This Is Where I Leave You, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Muppets Most Wanted and many more such movies.

