Rachel McAdams And Abby Ryder Fortson To Frontline "Are You There God? It's Me Margaret"

Dr. Strange and The Notebook star Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson will be seen playing the role of a mother and daughter respectively to each other in the book-to-screen adaptation of Judy Blume's 1970 novel, "Are You There God? It's Me Margaret". The film in question, which will also go by the same name, is being developed within the close confines of Lionsgate studios, as per a report on Variety. The report in question also stated that Kelly Fremon Craig, who has authored the screenplays of films such as The Edge Of Seventeen and Scoob! is penning down the same for the upcoming McAdams and Fortson starrer. She will also be seen directing the film. The report in question also stated that the production house will take the same to floors sometime during April.

About 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret':

Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson will be seen bringing to life the story of an inquisitive sixth-grader who is demanding answers out of the universe as she navigates through puberty and walks into adulthood. The upcoming Kelly Fremon Craig directorial will see Aby Ryder Fortson play the titular character of Margaret Simon, while McAdams will step into the shoes of her mother, Barbara. As far as the production aspect of the film is concerned, it will be jointly produced by Judy Blume, Fremon Craig, and James L. Brooks. The films that Brooks has been involved with in the past include the likes of “Taxi,” “The Simpsons”, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “As Good as It Gets.”, amongst others.

About the lead cast members:

As far as the professional commitments of the lead cast members are concerned, it is said that McAdams will be seen essaying the iconic literary character of Irene Adler in the upcoming third instalment in the Sherlock Holmes film series. The film will see Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law play Holmes and Dr. John Hamish Watson respectively. It is reportedly going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Fletcher's resume includes movies such as Bohemian Rhapsody (The Brian Singer movie that was completed by Fletcher) and Rocket Man, which was solely directed by him. Fortson, on the other hand, was seen in A Dog's Journey which released in 2019. More details regarding the future projects of the two will be revealed as and when made available.

