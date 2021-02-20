Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa has been gearing for his upcoming Netflix movie Slumberland and as the movie has been creating a buzz on the internet, the cast of the movie has two more new additions. Popular actors namely Weruche Opia and India de Beaufort will be seen alongside Jason Momoa in Slumberland.

Weruche Opia and India de Beaufort joins Jason Momoa's Slumberland

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Weruche Opia and India de Beaufort recently joined the cast of Jason Momoa starrer Slumberland. Apart from these actors, Slumberland cast members also include Kyle Chandler and Chris O’Dowd along with a newcomer actor, Marlow Barkley. The movie has been inspired by a comic book Little Nemo in Slumberland whose story revolved around the life of a boy named Nemo, who traverses through dreams and nightmares.

Written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, Slumberland follows the life of a young girl who finds a map to the dreamworld of Slumberland with the help of an outlaw and goes through dreams and nightmares with a hope that she will be granted one wish and would use it to see her father.

Weruche Opia will essay the role of an agent of the subconscious chasing Jason’s character through Slumberland. India de Beaufort, on the other hand, will be seen in the role of a counsellor at the girl’s school.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Slumberland has been produced by a long list of producers namely Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Cameron MacConomy, Handelman, Ray Angelic and Guion.

Weruche Opia’s movies

Weruche Opia is a well-known British-Nigerian actor who has appeared in a variety of shows and movies in her career so far. Some of Weruche Opia’s best work includes When Love Happens, When Love Happens Again, Hot Pepper, Bad Education, The Bill, Banana, Just A Couple, I May Destroy You, Sliced and many more.

India de Beaufort’s shows

India de Beaufort is another British actor in the Slumberland cast who has been a significant part of many television shows namely The Basil Brush Show, How I Met Your Mother, Blood & Oil, Veep, Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles, and several others.

