Kit Harington And Anna Paquin Join The Cast Of 'Modern Love' Season Two

The Amazon Prime Video's rom-com anthology series, Modern Love has been renewed for a second season. The show is based on the weekly column published by The New York Times. Actor Kit Harington and Anna Paquin have joined the cast of the second season. Read ahead to know more about Modern Love season 2 cast.

Modern Love season 2 cast

Apart from Kit Harington and Anna Paquin, Modern Love season 2 also casts Dominique Fishback, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

The different episodes of the second season will be directed by John Carney, John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, Celine Held, Logan George, and Andrew Rannells. Modern Love season 2 will be filmed in New York City, Albany, Troy and Schenectady, and Dublin. Season two is slated to release later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

The writer of the show, John Carney commented on the upcoming season and said that they are excited to bring the second season of the series to life and give an opportunity to shine a light on what matters the most. He added that with so much uncertainty in the current world, the story will bring truth and love to people everywhere. “I'm so appreciative to be a part of making that happen,” he said.

About Modern Love

Modern Love shows love in its multitude of forms including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love. Modern Love premiered on Amazon Prime on October 18, 2019. The story is covered in eight episodes. The runtime of the episodes vary from 29 to 35 minutes each.

The cast of season one includes Anne Hathaway, Sofia Boutella, Olivia Cooke, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, John Gallagher Jr., Dev Patel, Laurentiu Possa, Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Brandon Kyle Goodman among others. Filming took place in New York City. The show was critically acclaimed and the IMDb rating of the show is 8 out of 10.

