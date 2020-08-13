WWE SummerSlam: When Host Jon Stewart Attacked John Cena And Helped Seth Rollins Win

At WWE SummerSlam 2015, the WWE Universe witnessed one of the most shocking endings to a title match as comedian and host Jon Stewart attacked John Cena moments before Cena was going to defeat Seth Rollins. Jon Stewart’s actions helped Seth Rollins as the Beast Slayer went on to win the ‘Winner Takes All’ match and become the WWE Heavyweight Champion and the WWE United States Champion. The match received mixed reactions from fans and critics as Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net claimed that he loved the fight between John Cena and Seth Rollins, but hated the ending and Jon Stewart’s involvement.

WWE SummerSlam 2015: How the John Cena vs Seth Rollins feud began?

On the July 20, 2015, episode of RAW, John Cena challenged Seth Rollins to a WWE Heavyweight Championship match, but Rollins refused. A week later, Cena once again challenged Rollins to a title match, but Triple H appeared in the ring and ordered John Cena to defend the United States Championship against Rollins. Cena defeated Rollins and a week later, Rollins challenged Cena to a 'Winner Takes All' match at WWE SummerSlam, a challenge John Cena duly accepted.

WWE SummerSlam 2015: Seth Rollins wins after Jon Stewart’s interruption

As soon as the bell rang, John Cena and Seth Rollins hit each other with Attitude Adjustments. John Cena then dodged Rollins’ attack and trapped him in the Figure Four Leglock. Seth Rollins countered with his own submission move, but Cena reached the ropes, forcing Rollins to break the hold. John Cena then delivered a second Attitude Adjustment to Rollins, but the WWE Heavyweight Champion accidentally kicked the referee. As John Cena started punishing Rollins again, Jon Stewart ran to the ring and hit Cena with a chair. Rollins took advantage and executed a Pedigree to win the match.

WWE SummerSlam 2015: Why did Jon Stewart attack John Cena?

A week later on RAW, John Cena confronted Jon Stewart and asked him to explain himself. Stewart revealed that he attacked Cena in order to prevent him from matching Ric Flair's World Championship record, who he's a huge fan of. Ric Flair then appeared in the ring and slammed Jon Stewart before claiming that he doesn't mind having his record tied or broken by someone who he respects. John Cena proceeded to hit Jon Stewart with an Attitude Adjustment before challenging Seth Rollins to a rematch. At the Night of Champions 2015 PPV, John Cena ended up winning back his US title from Rollins.

Image Source: WWE.com