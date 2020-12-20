Jonah Hill's Birthday: 10 Movies For Which The Actor Has Lent His Voice; Take A Look

Jonah Hill needs no introduction as he has created a niche for himself in the world of cinema as well as in fashion. He has become a style icon over the past decade. Jonah is popular for his comedic role in movies such as Superbad, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many more. While the actor and a comedian celebrate his 37th birthday today, we take a look at his ten movies for which the actor has lent his voice.

Have a look at the list of Jonah Hill's movie where he has lent his voice

Also read: Everyone Surprised After Finding Jonah Hill And Beanie Feldstein Are Siblings

Horton Hears a Who!

Released in 2008, an adventure-comedy animated movie was based on the 1954’s book of the same title which was written by Dr. Seuss. The movie is a debut directorial of Jimmy Hayward and Steve Martino. Along with the voice of Jonah Hill as Tommy, a tiger and one of Horton’s student, the animated movie also features the voices of Jim Carrey and Steve Carell, Carol Burnett, Will Arnett, and others.

Megamind

Megamind is a superhero-comedy animated movie which is directed by Tom McGrath and was released in 2010. It features the voices od Will Ferrel, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross and Brad Pitt. The movie received a lukewarm response from the critics but was highly praised for his cast and animation.

Also read: Jennifer Lawrence Spotted While Filming Netflix's "Don't Look Up" In Boston; See Pic

Gift of the Night Fury

The animated short film was directed by Tom Owens and was released in 2011. Along with the voice of Jonah Hill, it also features the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, TJ Miller, Kristen Wiig and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The short film is based on How to Train Your Dragon and takes place in the middle of preparing for the Viking winter vacay.

The Lego Movie

A 2014 animated-comedy movie is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Chris Pratt, Will Ferrel, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman and Jonah Hill have lent their voices for the movies’ characters. The movie dedicated to Kathleen Fleming who died in April 2013.

Also read: Chris Evans Boards Adam McKay's Multi-starrer Film 'Don't Look Up' For Netflix

The Lego Batman Movie

A superhero comedy movie was directed by Chris McKay and was released in 2017. Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Jenny Slate, Mariah Carey, Jonah Hill and many others. Jonah Hill plays Green Lantern. The movie was released in 3D, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX 3D and 4DX.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The animated adventure comedy movie was directed by Mike Mitchell and was released last year. It is a sequel to the Lego Movie. Along with the previous characters, the sequel movie also features new members such as Stephanie Beatriz, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. Jonah Hill spreads his charm through his voice as Green Lantern in the sequel as well.

Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon

The animated short film is released in 2010 and is set within the How to Train Your Dragon universe. Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill and many others have lent their voices for the characters in the movie. It was originally released on Cartoon Network and later as a special feature on Blu-ray.

How to Train Your Dragon 1, 2 and The Hidden World

In all the three animated movie sequels, Jonah Hill plays Snotlout Jorgenson. Along with his voice, the movie also features the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson and F Murray Abraham. All the three parts received positive reviews from the critics for its animation and voice acting.

Image Source: Jonah Hill Instagram/ A still from Megamind, The Lego Batman Movie

Also read: Meryl Streep Describes First Scene Of New Netflix Film 'Don’t Look Up', Says 'I Was Bad'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.