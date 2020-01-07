Everyone Surprised After Finding Jonah Hill And Beanie Feldstein Are Siblings

Loads of people were stunned to discover that Superbad actor Jonah Hill and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein are siblings at the Golden Globes 2020. The 26-year-old Feldstein was nominated for her performance in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and a lot of people realized that she is the younger sister of Wolf of Wall Street star Hill. Both of them has the same surname but Hill uses his middle name in the industry.

Netizens shocked

Me watching Booksmart: This is like a present-day girl version of Superbad.



Me, today, realizing Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are siblings: pic.twitter.com/pRe3vJUvgv — Caitlin Kunz (@caitlincredible) January 6, 2020

beanie feldstein and jonah hill are siblings... pic.twitter.com/cd8PewqT8J — oscar isaac fan account (@genderender666) January 6, 2020



A Twitter user surprisingly wrote, "TIL Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are siblings."

The second user wrote, "I was today years old when I found out that Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are brother and sister."

The third user-added, "Guys, I had no idea that Beanie Feldstein & Jonah Hill were related. I'm shooketh as the kids say."

BRO WHY DIDNT ANYONE TELL ME BEANIE FELDSTEIN IS JONAH HILL’S SISTER — taylor (@eddeikaspbrak) January 5, 2020

people said booksmart is somehow similar to superbad and now i find out beanie feldstein is jonah hill's sister? — 🧡 (@doroshi_ya) January 5, 2020

Feldstein praises her brother

In an interview with an esteemed media organisation, Feldstein said that her brother is her best friend in the world and she is always excited for him. The actor also spoke about the advice her elder brother has given her over the years, mostly before her breakout role in Bad Neighbours 2. She said that the best advice he ever came up with was 'no joke is precious'.

She added that they always support and advise each other.

