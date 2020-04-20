Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish Lit Up John Krasinki's Virtual Prom For Class Of 2020; Watch

John Krasinski recently hosted a virtual prom on YouTube through his channel Some Good News. The Office actor invited singers like Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, and The Jonas Brothers to perform at this virtual prom. Many John Krasinski fans thanked him on Twitter for hosting this prom amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

John Krasinski hosts a virtual prom for Class of 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in many countries. This lockdown has not only affected several industries but also students of different age groups. Several celebrities are bringing in positivity amidst the ongoing crisis via social media.

Also read | Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Jonas Brothers & Their Talented Wives

The latest celebrity to join this bandwagon is The Quiet Place actor and director John Krasinski. John Krasinski recently hosted a virtual prom for high school students. For those of you who are not aware of this, the Coronavirus lockdown in the U.S. resulted in several schools events being cancelled. Prom was one of those events.

Also read | Sophie Turner Used To Hate The Jonas Brothers Before She Met Joe Jonas; Here's Why

John Krasinski hosted this virtual prom on his YouTube channel Some Good News. He not only entertained the students by being an MC but had a star-studded lineup for the evening.

Singers Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O’Connell, The Jonas Brothers, and Chance The Rapper were all part of this lineup. These singers performed their hits like Bad Guy, Sucker, and All We Got. Many fans took to Twitter and thanked John Krasinski for this fun event during the ongoing health crisis.

Also read | Jonas Brothers Show Their ‘versatile’ Profiles; Gets Hilarious Responses From Fans

literally couldn’t love the Jonas brothers and John krasinski any more if I tried pic.twitter.com/qSbzhEbXWZ — darc (@darcyyyh) April 18, 2020

the performances were brilliant but my absolute FAVE part of @somegoodnews prom was @johnkrasinski, @rainnwilson and @chancetherapper just absolutely vibing out together for a solid minute pic.twitter.com/U23xCUrR2h — abby 🐀 (@tweakandtwerk) April 18, 2020

Also read | Times When Billie Eilish Opened Up About Body Image Issues; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.