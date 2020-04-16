Times When Billie Eilish Opened Up About Body Image Issues; Read

Billie Eilish is one of the most famous pop stars of the modern era. The 18-year old singer who recently made a record with her four major award wins at the 2020 Grammy Awards has often spoken on the subject of body shaming. Eilish, who has always found comfort and joy in her eclectic baggy looks, is also quite active on social media.

She has admitted to having issues with her body and not being fond of it. But the singer has said that she is now comfortable in her own skin. The young star, in an interview, recalled the time when she stood naked in front of herself and could not recognise her own body as she had not seen it in a while.

Eilish also stressed on wearing what she likes and that she does not rebel against anything. Read on to know more about the times when she spoke about her body image issues:

READ:Billie Eilish's Appearances On 'The Late Night Show' Which Are Truly Unmissable; See Here

Times when Billie Eilish talked about her body image issues

READ:Billie Eilish Can Make Even Green Hair Look Stylish And These Pictures Are Proof

READ:Billie Eilish's Career & Popularity Rose Rapidly After Winning 5 Grammy Awards; Read

Billie Eilish's Hawai vacation pictures on her Instagram received many hate comments

In Jnauary, Billie Eilish took to her social media to share a couple of her pictures and videos from her Hawai trip. The young singer was bad-mouthed by many fans for refraining from her baggy clothes and opting for a bathing suit. Some of her fans even left her hate comments talking about not liking her anymore. Billie Eilish was left appalled and responded to several furious comments made by her followers.

READ:Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Wear Billie Eilish's Merchandise; Calls Her 'favourite'

Showcasing her body for the first time at Miami Concert

The sensational singer was always trolled for her choice of clothing. At the Miami concert, she shed her clothes and revealed herself while going underwater. Before the concert also, Eilish gave a strong interlude talking of the constant body image issues she has had to deal with. The young singer also spoke about people abusing her in many ways.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.