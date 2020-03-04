Sophie Turner Used To Hate The Jonas Brothers Before She Met Joe Jonas; Here's Why

Sophie Turner recently was talked to a magazine where she came out and spoke about her love story with Joe Jonas. While speaking about her story, Sophie revealed that she hated the Jonas Brothers before she met Joe Jonas. She also mentioned that she had taken her rugby boys (friends) with her on her first date. Here is why she used to hate the Jonas Brothers and how the love story of Joe Jonas and Sophie started.

Sophie Turner used to hate the Jonas Brother before she met Joe Jonas:

While speaking to a magazine, Sophie Turner revealed that she hated Jonas Brothers. She expressed that she hated the Jonas Brothers as they had covered a song called Year 3000 by a UK based band called Busted. She revealed that after the Jonas Brothers covered the songs, the UK-based band Busted broke up. Sophie then expressed that she felt the reason Busted broke up was because of the Jonas Brothers covering the song.

Sophie Turner also spoke about her first date with Joe Jonas. She expressed that she was expecting Joe Jonas to be a d**k as he would come with security and everything. But things turned out to be different. After this Sophie expressed that Joe Jonas came with a friend to meet her. Sophie also added that she hit it off with Joe in no time. She added that the duo danced for a while and then talked for hours together.

What happened next is the fairy tale we all know. Joe Jonas and Sophie got married at a Las Vegas chapel in May 2019. After this, the pair tied the knot with a lavish wedding in France the following month. Since then Sophie and Joe have been giving couple goals to their fans.

(Source: Sophie Turner Instagram)

