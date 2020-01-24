Jonas Brothers Show Their ‘versatile’ Profiles; Gets Hilarious Responses From Fans

The Jonas Brothers are one of the popular trios in the world of music. The three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are all hitting the right notes when it comes to music. Besides music, even their official social media handle is making netizens laugh with amazing wisecracks.

Jonas Brothers versatile social media profiles

The official handle of the Jonas Brothers has time and again been posting hilarious posts. The recent one to be added is their take on how people keep their profile on various social media platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Tinder.

The picture with LinkedIn written on it shows the Jonas Brothers in black and white. The Twitter picture shows the three in the late 80-90s style, whereas Instagram picture gives a royal and exclusive feels. The one which caught everyone’s eye and made many laugh is the Tinder profile, which shows the Jonas Brothers laying down.

Soon after the post went up, social media users started commenting and expressing their feelings. See a few of the tweets.

Can’t believe we forgot MySpace 😬 https://t.co/bSrVNgIjX8 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 23, 2020

Can’t forget email pic.twitter.com/F8FD5a0an6 — jonas brothers out of context (@jobrosooc) January 23, 2020

each of your AOL Messenger pics: pic.twitter.com/EXixKZIzi1 — Pau 𝑖𝑠 𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑑 𝑢𝑝 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@sucker4jonas) January 23, 2020

in real life pic.twitter.com/SmDtyPmo52 — jennida is locked up♡ | 31, 22 & 98 (@PARKERNLOKI) January 23, 2020

Jonas Brother took a break of about five years and recently reunited with their single hit Sucker in 2019. Their latest release was What a Man Gotta Do, which features the three brothers with their respective partners -- Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle. It received good responses and currently has 22 million+ views on YouTube.

