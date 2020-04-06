Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Jonas Brothers & Their Talented Wives

Today, the name Jonas Brothers is a brand in its own. The three brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have come a long way and have a very successful career. Apart from their careers, the three brothers are even happily married and well settled in their lives. Here’s all about the Jonas family. Read ahead to know more-

The Jonas family

Kevin Jonas was the first one among the three brothers to get married. The singer tied the knot with Danielle Jonas. Danielle is a the famous American reality television personality, actor, and the founder of the jewellery company, Moments. She is best known for starring on "Married to Jonas" alongside her husband, Kevin.

The two got married on 19 December 2009. Today, they are proud parents of two children. Their first daughter, Alena Rose Jonas, was born on February 2, 2014, and their second daughter, Valentina Angelina Jonas, was born on October 27, 2016.

Next to get married was Nick Jonas. The singer tied the knot to the international superstar, Priyanka Chopra. The two got married on December 1, 2018. Recently, the couple celebrated their first year marriage anniversary. Nick and Priyanka also seem to be very close to Nick’s nieces, Alena and Valentina

Most recently, Joe Jonas also got hitched. The singer got married to the American actor Sophie Turner on May 1, 2019. The Jonas family is a close-knit one, and the brothers, along with their wives seem to get along pretty well.

