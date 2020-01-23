The Jonas Brothers Write A New Song In 5 Minutes After Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Late Night host Seth Meyers, on Tuesday night revealed that he along with the Jonas Brothers participated in the fun game of Day Drinking. In order to even out the numbers, Seth Meyers recruited his comedian brother Josh Meyers and his ‘emergency brother’ actor Jack McBrayer. The Jonas Brothers and the Meyers Brothers were in the Royal Palm Shuffle Board Club in Brooklyn to play the game.

In the beginning, the brothers were seen downing their separate shots to honour each brother in the order of their birth. After a few more drinks, the game began. For the first round of a drinking game, the Jonas brothers were shown a few pictures of famous brothers and were asked to recognise them.

In the second game, the Meyers brothers were given a picture of the Jonas Brothers with bald heads and were asked to match the hairstyles they had previously sported. The chairs were turned and Jonas Brothers were asked to identify the hairstyles sported by the Meyers Brothers.

As the Jonas Brothers took a little longer than the Meyers, Seth Meyer jokingly asked if the Jonas Brothers took this long to write their songs. Nick has a hilarious come back for Seth when he stated that they take even longer time to write their songs and that they are all hits.

After playing a fun game of shuffleboard, the final game was revealed. For the final game, each team had to draw a chit from the bowl in front of them. The chits had the title of a song. Each team was given five minutes to write a song and each team had to perform the song while being drunk!

While the Meyers Brothers focused on the lyrics. Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas added a tune to their song while they performed. The hilarious video has been posted on social media by the official Instagram account of the show.

Check out the episode here

The hilarious episode had the audiences doubling over in laughter. While the Jonas Brothers are the latest to play the Day Drinking game with Seth Meyers, it isn’t the television host’s first time playing the game. He has previously played the game with some of the biggest singers like Rihanna, Retta and Kelly Clarkson, amongst others. The Jonas Brother- Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were on the talk show to promote their latest song What's A Man Gotta Do?

