The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' Released, Fans Call It "a Gift To Mankind"

Television News

Jonas Brothers finally dropped the music video of their new single What a Man Gotta Do. Jonas Brothers' fans cannot contain their reactions to this new single.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
jonas brothers

The Jonas Brothers finally dropped their highly anticipated single What a Man Gotta Do. The music video of this song features The Jonas Brothers with their wives a.k.a. the 'JSisters'. Check out how The Jonas Brothers' fans reacted to the song What a Man Gotta Do.

Jonas Brothers get love from their fans

The Jonas Brothers had a spectacular time in 2019. These Disney alums got back together as a band and dropped their hit single Sucker. The song turned out to be a chartbuster within no time. Sucker’s massive success is evident from the fact that it gained the Jonas Brothers their first Grammy nomination. Sucker’s music video was a special treat for Jonas Brothers’ fans as it featured the JSisters a.k.a. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas.

Now the Jonas Brothers dropped another single titled What a Man Gotta Do. The music video of this single features the Jonas Brothers with their wives. The What a Man Gotta Do music video shows how Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas are trying to woo their respective ladyloves and, through the music video, also paid homage several cult classic rom-coms at the same time. Check out how Jonas Brothers’ fans reacted to this brand new single and its music video.

Fans Reactions

Also read | Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'face Mask' Date Night | Watch

Also read | Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

Also read | Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra "Risky" In Recent Insta Post, Here's Why

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Dons A Whopping Rs 1.2 Lakh Shirt Dress For A Date With Nick Jonas, Detail

 

Image Courtesy: Jonas Brothers Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
DELHI HC GIVES TIME TO SENGAR
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW