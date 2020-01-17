Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' Released, Fans Call It "a Gift To Mankind"

The Jonas Brothers finally dropped their highly anticipated single What a Man Gotta Do. The music video of this song features The Jonas Brothers with their wives a.k.a. the 'JSisters'. Check out how The Jonas Brothers' fans reacted to the song What a Man Gotta Do.

Jonas Brothers get love from their fans

The Jonas Brothers had a spectacular time in 2019. These Disney alums got back together as a band and dropped their hit single Sucker. The song turned out to be a chartbuster within no time. Sucker’s massive success is evident from the fact that it gained the Jonas Brothers their first Grammy nomination. Sucker’s music video was a special treat for Jonas Brothers’ fans as it featured the JSisters a.k.a. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas.

Now the Jonas Brothers dropped another single titled What a Man Gotta Do. The music video of this single features the Jonas Brothers with their wives. The What a Man Gotta Do music video shows how Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas are trying to woo their respective ladyloves and, through the music video, also paid homage several cult classic rom-coms at the same time. Check out how Jonas Brothers’ fans reacted to this brand new single and its music video.

Fans Reactions

Not only did the @jonasbrothers say let’s release a great ass song but let’s also give our fans a heart attack.... #WhatAManGottaDoVideo pic.twitter.com/8Ih6mT9MAC — JELLY (@happinessbxgins) January 17, 2020

1. Priyanka stole the show

2. Hello thighs

3. Sophie can do it all

4. MORE KEVIN AND DANIELLE #WhatAManGottaDoVideo — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 17, 2020

Also read | Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'face Mask' Date Night | Watch

Round of applause for the Jonas wives absolutely killing it once again in this video, because WHO ELSE COULD EVER DO A MORE AMAZING JOB. NO ONE 😍 #WhatAManGottaDoVideo — Steph (@stephjonasxo) January 17, 2020

THE ENTIRE #WhatAManGottaDoVideo ALREADY OUTSOLD SUCKER, THE BLOOPERS ARE EVEN ICONIC ,SOPHIE MAKING A MISTAKE (or was it a mistake 🤔) KICKING JOE,DANIELLE PUTING HER CONFIDENCE ON PROUDLY AND SLAYING,NICK SHOWING UP HIS GOOFY SIDE AND PRI IN AWE OF HIM pic.twitter.com/7RvmO3BXbb — 👀 (@Thickleycyrus) January 17, 2020

Also read | Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

The new @jonasbrothers music video is a gift to all mankind 🕺 #WhatAManGottaDoVideo pic.twitter.com/AWqBxl4MP2 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 17, 2020

Also read | Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra "Risky" In Recent Insta Post, Here's Why

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Dons A Whopping Rs 1.2 Lakh Shirt Dress For A Date With Nick Jonas, Detail

Image Courtesy: Jonas Brothers Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.