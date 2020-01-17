Jonas Brothers Dance With The J-Sisters In Their New Song 'What A Man Gotta Do'

Jonas Brothers have been on a roll since their return to the pop music scene. The band dropped their new song What A Man Gotta Do on January 17. The video features the 'Jonas sisters' -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas once again, just like in their song Sucker.

What A Man Gotta Do

The music video shows three scenarios, each featuring one couple. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are in a house where Nick can be seen in his shirt and underpants as he dances and sings for Priyanka. Priyanka can be seen sitting and enjoying Nick's goofiness as he jumps on the couch and dances around. Later, Priyanka also comes in a shirt as she joins Nick in the dance.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen at a dance competition in a school. Sophie is in a double role in the video. Joe can be seen dancing with who is supposed to be the 'good' version of Sophie Turner, who is seen in a white dress. After Joe and 'good' Sophie dance for a while, a supposedly 'bad' Sophie comes out pushes the good one aside. She then starts roughly dancing with Joe. The good Sophie stands at the side and cries.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas also share a sweet moment. Kevin can be seen holding a large radio as he stands in front of Danielle's window. She hears the music from the radio and gets up. Kevin realises that the music has stopped and noticed the ruined cassette. Kevin then turns on the song on his phone.

Finally, all three couples dance to the tunes of What A Man Gotta Do. The song is a good dance number and it's been choreographed by the Jonas Brothers. The ending of the video also shows some cute behind the scene snippets. Priyanka and Nick fall while dancing and Sophie accidentally seems to hit Joe while doing a step. The video is directed by Joseph Kahn and also stars Matthew Modine.

Image Courtesy: YouTube

