'Inception' Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Calls His Role In '7500' The "most Challenging"

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be seen as Tobias Ellis, a pilot in 7500 film. It is an action-thriller film directed by Patrick Vollrath. Joseph is returning to movies after three years of break which he took to spend time with his wife and young children. The actor who has appeared in films like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Lincoln, 500 Days of Summer and more, called his role in 7500 the most challenging. Read to know more.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt calls his role in 7500 the most challenging

In an interview with a daily, Joseph Gordon-Levitt talked about his upcoming film 7500. When asked if the filming was draining as he is in every single frame, the actor said that he does not think it would be an exaggeration to say that this movie was the “most challenging acting job” he had ever done. He mentioned that he knows it is quite a statement. Joseph stated that he has done a lot of acting jobs in his life, but his work in 7500 was really challenging.

The Snowden star revealed that he had actually taken a number of years off from acting because he had kids. He wanted to make a comeback with something that was a creative challenge and that would inspire him. The actor mentioned that he did his very best to ignore the voices in his head, which were talking about career building and momentum and all that jazz. Instead, he focused on why he loves acting.

Speaking about the research he did for the character, Joseph Gordon-Levitt said that he wanted all the technical pilot stuff to be accurate. He mentioned that he did a fair amount of training, used flight simulators and watched a lot of videos of pilots doing their jobs. The actor explained that they had a number of technical consultants, but the most important player in that regard was Carlo Kitzlinger, the actor playing the captain.

Joseph revealed that Carlo was also a real pilot who came to acting later in life having had a whole career flying for an airline. He was the one who taught Joseph and was the one drilling him. That allowed them to get way into the details. The Looper star stated that little things make a difference and that it might sound like micromanaging, but he thinks an audience can feel when something is “painstakingly” accurate.

7500 shows a pilot’s aircraft being hijacked by terrorists. The film also stars Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, Aylin Tezel, Aurélie Thépaut and Paul Wollin. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and currently has a 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb with 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

