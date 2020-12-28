Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome Second Child; Call Her 'little Christmas Angel'

Avengers: Infinity War actor Josh Brolin along with his wife Kathryn welcomed their second child on December 25, 2020. The duo has named their little baby girl Chapel Grace and also went on to share pictures with their fans and online family. Josh Brolin and Kathryn went on to share some adorable pictures of their newborn and penned heartfelt notes on the same. On seeing the pictures, friends, fans, and followers of the duo could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Josh Brolin shared an angelic picture of Chapel Grace. In the picture, the baby can be seen calmly sleeping on the bed wrapped in warm clothes. One can also notice the lights lit up in the background. Along with the picture, Josh also went on to reveal the reason behind naming his daughter Chapel Grace.

Brolin wrote, “Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I always found great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks”. He added, “Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Thanos Aka Josh Brolin Strips Down, Enjoys His Morning Coffee In Latest Picture

As soon as the actor shared the picture online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on it. Some users went on to congratulate the parents and welcome baby Chapel Grace into the world. While some went on to write how adorable the baby looks. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations!!! Beautiful Chapel Grace!!!” while the other one wrote, “Congratulations to you both! How magnificent! Sending so much love”. Take a look at the comments below.

Also read | Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd Expecting Second Child

Kathryn also went on to share another adorable picture that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the baby can be seen sleeping all cosily. Along with the picture, Kathryn also wrote, “Baby Chapelâ¤ï¸ Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20. Our little Christmas evening angel... Chapel Grace Brolin”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds And Josh Brolin's Fun Moments On Social Media Will Make Your Day

Also read | 'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.