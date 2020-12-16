Thanos Aka Josh Brolin Strips Down, Enjoys His Morning Coffee In Latest Picture

MCU'S Thanos, Josh Brolin recently took to his social media account in order to share a picture of himself drinking his morning coffee out in the open. A particular eye-grabbing detail about the picture that can be found below is the fact that Brolin doesn't have a single piece of clothing on him. The actor can be seen resting his legs on a table and looking far in the distance in the open area of what looks like a trailer park. The image that can be seen below was uploaded on Josh Brolin's Instagram by the actor.

Check out the image below:

Josh Brolin's Instagram, as of this writing, is followed by a total of three million people. In the past, he has been seen utilizing the social media platform for the purposes of sharing public service announcements and his own thoughts and musings. Ever so often, the actor will also be seen sharing his looks from his previous, present or upcoming projects ahead of the release of any official piece of content on the part of the makers.

Here are some of Josh Brolin's photos:

About Josh Brolin:

The actor, who is now 52 years-old, tasted fame and recognition after he starred as Brand in Goonies at the age of 17. Josh Brolin became a popular name amongst the youngest age group of the movie-going audience after he starred as the supervillain, Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel/concluding chapter, Avengers: Endgame. Many of the Gen Z moviegoers will also recognize Brolin as Cable from Deadpool 2. In the film, Brolin's Cable is essentially a time-travelling and revenge-seeking mercenary from the future who would soon befriend Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and the rest of his team.

On the work front, Josh Brolin will be next seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Dune is an upcoming science-fiction epic drama that has been adapted from the novel of the same name. In Dune, Brolin will be alongside the likes of Timothee Chamalet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, amongst others.

