Josh Brolin's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Mad Titan

Prolific actor Josh Brolin has turned all of 53 years today. As of this writing, Josh Brolin is the only actor who has played two different Marvel characters at the same time in two different universes. On the occasion of Josh Brolin's birthday, a quiz based on Josh Brolin's movies, his personal life and relatively lesser-known pieces of Josh Brolin's trivia has been curated. Read on to attempt Josh Brolin's quiz and find out how well do you know the No Country for Old Men star.

Josh Brolin's birthday quiz:

1) At what age did Josh Brolin make his feature film debut?

a) 13

b) 19

c) 17

d) 21

2) Josh Brolin's mother is known as a screen and an LGBTQ icon. What is her name?

a) Barbara Streisand

b) Judy Garland

c) Marilyn Monroe

d) Lorna Luft

3) In what year did Brolin debut as Thanos in the MCU?

a) 2012

b) 2014

c) 2017

d) 2018

4) What describes Josh Brolin's character in Deadpool 2 the best?

a) A time-travelling soldier who has travelled back in time in order to exact revenge.

b) An eco-terrorist who wants to bring balance to the universe by decimating half of it.

c) A middle-aged man who wants nothing more than to do good by his children.

d) An agent of a special government agency that is responsible for maintaining harmonious relationships between the earthlings and extra-terrestrial life forms.

5) In what year did Josh Brolin make his TV debut?

a) 1989

b) 1987

c) 1993

d) 1998

6) What was Josh Brolin's break-through character?

a) A doctor

b) A skateboard enthusiast

c) A wildlife activist

d) A homosexual cop

7) Which one from the following list of Josh Brolin's movies is directed by Woody Allen?

a) The Goonies

b) Melinda and Melinda

c) Deadpool 2

d) Sicario

8) Which character inspired Josh Brolin's name?

a) Josh Nichols in Drake and Josh

b) Josh Baskin in Big

c) Josh Randall in Wanted: Dead Or Alive

d) Josh Lyman in The West Wing

9) Which of the following shows sees Josh Brolin playing a fictional version of himself?

a) Private Eye

b) Mister Sterling

c) The Young Riders

d) The Untitled Josh Brolin Project

10) For a while, Brolin had quit his acting career and taken up some other profession instead. What was it?

a) A stock trader

b) A restauranter

c) A lawyer

d) A singer

11) How many films have seen Brolin and Will Smith sharing screen space?

a) 4

b) 3

c) 7

d) 11

12) Which character has been played by both his father James, and him?

a) An Assasin

b) A Painter

c) A Musician

d) The President of The United States

13) Who is Josh Brolin's man-crush?

a) Jason Momoa

b) Ben Affleck

c) Brad Pitt

d) Javier Bardem

14) How many kids does Josh Brolin have?

a) 3

b) 1

c) 2

d) 0

15) Who is Josh Brolin's wife?

a) Diane Lane

b) Alice Adair

c) Kathryn Boyd

d) He is a single father

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-c, 4-a, 5-b, 6-d, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-b, 12-d, 13-a, 14-a, 15-c

