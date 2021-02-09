Rahul Roy Quiz: On The Occasion Of Actor's Birthday, Test How Well You Know Him

Rahul Roy had a brief run in his acting career in the 90s, and still continues to act in films, but less frequently. He has made his way into producing film projects as well, but fans would still remember him more for the number of hit films that he was a part of back in the day. Having worked with some of the top names in the film industry, Roy used to be one of the most sought-after actors at the time. On the occasion of Rahul Roy’s birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans.

Rahul Roy quiz

1. Rahul Roy also has a twin brother named Rohit Roy (not the actor). Who among these two twin brothers is technically the elder one?

Rahul

Rohit

2. Which was the debut film of Rahul Roy, which went on to become a massive hit?

Baarish

Aashiqui

Pyaar Ka Saaya

Junoon

3. Which among the following of Rahul’s films eventually got shelved?

Ghazab Tamasha

Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare

Jab Jab Dil Mile

Bhookamp

4. Which of the following actors starred opposite him in that shelved movie?

Manisha Koirala

Karisma Kapoor

Kajol

Raveena Tandon

5. Which of the following actors was Rahul Roy engaged to?

Manisha Koirala

Karisma Kapoor

Kajol

Raveena Tandon

6. In which of the following place was Rahul Roy born?

Mumbai

New Delhi

Chandigarh

Kolkata

7. Which was the last film in which Rahul Roy had made an appearance?

2016 The End

2B Or Not To B

Agra

Elaan

8. In which of the following television soap operas did Rahul Roy make an appearance in?

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kavyanjali

Kaise Kahoon

9. For which of these Hollywood movies did Rahul Roy audition for?

Slumdog Millionaire

Little Buddha

Life of Pi

The Darjeeling Limited

The Lunchbox

10. For which of the following films was Rahul Roy nominated for the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor?

Aashiqui

Junoon

Sapne Sajan Ke

Jaanam

Answers:

1. Rohit

2. Aashiqui

3. Jab Jab Dil Mile

4. Raveena Tandon

5. Manisha Koirala

6. Mumbai

7. Agra

8. Kaise Kahoon

9. Little Buddha

10. Junoon

