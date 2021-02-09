Rahul Roy Quiz: On The Occasion Of Actor's Birthday, Test How Well You Know Him

Rahul Roy had a brief run in his acting career in the 90s, and still continues to act in films, but less frequently. He has made his way into producing film projects as well, but fans would still remember him more for the number of hit films that he was a part of back in the day. Having worked with some of the top names in the film industry, Roy used to be one of the most sought-after actors at the time. On the occasion of Rahul Roy’s birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans.
Rahul Roy quiz
1. Rahul Roy also has a twin brother named Rohit Roy (not the actor). Who among these two twin brothers is technically the elder one?
2. Which was the debut film of Rahul Roy, which went on to become a massive hit?
- Baarish
- Aashiqui
- Pyaar Ka Saaya
- Junoon
3. Which among the following of Rahul’s films eventually got shelved?
- Ghazab Tamasha
- Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare
- Jab Jab Dil Mile
- Bhookamp
4. Which of the following actors starred opposite him in that shelved movie?
- Manisha Koirala
- Karisma Kapoor
- Kajol
- Raveena Tandon
5. Which of the following actors was Rahul Roy engaged to?
- Manisha Koirala
- Karisma Kapoor
- Kajol
- Raveena Tandon
6. In which of the following place was Rahul Roy born?
- Mumbai
- New Delhi
- Chandigarh
- Kolkata
7. Which was the last film in which Rahul Roy had made an appearance?
- 2016 The End
- 2B Or Not To B
- Agra
- Elaan
8. In which of the following television soap operas did Rahul Roy make an appearance in?
- Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki
- Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
- Kavyanjali
- Kaise Kahoon
9. For which of these Hollywood movies did Rahul Roy audition for?
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Little Buddha
- Life of Pi
- The Darjeeling Limited
- The Lunchbox
10. For which of the following films was Rahul Roy nominated for the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor?
- Aashiqui
- Junoon
- Sapne Sajan Ke
- Jaanam
Answers:
- 1. Rohit
- 2. Aashiqui
- 3. Jab Jab Dil Mile
- 4. Raveena Tandon
- 5. Manisha Koirala
- 6. Mumbai
- 7. Agra
- 8. Kaise Kahoon
- 9. Little Buddha
- 10. Junoon
