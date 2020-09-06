Joyce Bonelli And Everything You Need To Know About Her Feud With 'Kardashians'

Joyce Bonelli is one of the most influential makeup artists in the world. She used to work with the Kardashians, before parting ways. There were rumours that Joyce Bonelli was fired by the Kardashians, but the latter cleared the air that she was not fired and her personal issues had nothing to do with the world. Here's all you need to know about Joyce Bonelli and what happened between her and the Kardashians.

Who is Joyce Bonelli?

Joyce Bonelli was known for her transformation and worked with each Kardashian and Jenner. Joyce Bonelli rose to fame while working for the Kardashians, as their makeup artist. She nearly worked with them for a decade, before the Kardashian-Jenner family parted ways with their longtime makeup artist. Joyce Bonelli was often spotted hanging out with the Kardashians and also featured during the initial episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian's makeup

Joyce Bonelli was also the person behind Kim Kardashian’s flawless makeup until a few years back. There were rumours that Kim Kardashian had asked Joyce not to do Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup. During an interview with HeatWorld, Joyce Bonelli explained that Kim Kardashian specifically told her that Caitlyn Jenner is not allowed to use her glam squad, since its hard to find people who are good and loyal. Joyce did Caitlyn Jenner'’s makeup when he was known as Bruce Jenner, and she mentioned that he used to love it.

Although Joyce Bonelli and the Kardashians are not in talking terms and have apparently 'unfollowed' each other on Instagram, it hasn't affected her work. As mentioned by Celebuzz! Joyce Bonelli works with Salma Hayek, Joan Smalls, Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Simpsons.

Kylie Jenner's lips

Kylie Jenner's lips are always the talk of the town. There were a lot of gossips going around, ever since the latter got herself a massive transformation. However, amid the controversies, Joyce Bonelli took full credits for the transformation of Kylie Jenner's lips. Speaking to Heatworld, the popular make-up artist said that she was the one who urged the latter to apply a brown lipstick who went on to create the perfect texture.

Image Source: Joyce Bonelli, Kim Kardashian FP Instagram

