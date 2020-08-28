Kim Kardashian Resumes Work, Sizzles In Photoshoot While Kanye Continues His Campaign

Kim Kardashian has finally resumed work after a big break to concentrate on family matters. She has reportedly completed her Malibu photo shoot on Wednesday, August 26. The shoot was held at the same beach house where sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have been shooting the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians along with mother Kris Jenner

In a photoshoot by Backgrid at the Malibu beach, she wore a snakeskin bikini. Kim struck a series of dramatic poses for the camera while flaunting her gorgeous skin. Kim Kardashian sported an animal print triangle bralette which was paired with matching tie-up bottoms. She sizzled in a braided hair-do with white hoops added as an accessory. Nude makeup and highlighted cheeks completed this beachy look of the KUWTK star.

Recently, Kim also posted several videos of her enjoying surfing time with her daughter. While a video features a trainer helping Kim’s daughter with surfing, another sees Kim giving her daughter a ride on the motorbike. While sharing the video, the reality star wrote, “Nothing like Lake Life and cheering each other on wake surfing”.

While Kim and Kanye’s marriage had reportedly hit rock bottom, but the duo has been dealing with the rough-patch to mend all the differences. The West family recently took an emergency vacation to spend quality time with each other. The primary focus of the vacation was to salvage their marriage. Although Kim returned with her children, Kanye has stayed back in Wyoming.

The rapper is currently focused on his presidential campaign. After Kim returned from the vacation, she also shared a picture with husband Kanye for the first time after his dramatic public outburst on Twitter. The entire West family travelled to the Dominican Republic previously, and Kim shared a series of pictures from her vacation. Kourtney Kardashian also accompanied her. From rowing to trekking, the elite family performed several fun outdoor activities having a gala time with each other. Take a look at it here:

