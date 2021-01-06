'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins Dismisses 'war' Claims, Thanks Warner Bros

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins recently took to her Twitter to address the ongoing issues with Warner Bros. In an interview with Marc Maron, she talked about several issues that took place during her journey. In her post, she slammed the articles that used the word 'war' to describe the situation.

Patty Jenkins vs Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins recently talked about her journey to bring Wonder Woman 1984 into existence. She addressed certain issues she faced with the production house. According to Comicbook.com, Patty revealed that Warner Bros wanted to hire her "like a beard." She added that the production house wanted it to be their story and vision. They wanted her just so they can have a female presence on the set. She also talked about how her scripts weren't read and how there was a different point of views amongst them.

This conversation was blown out of the proportion by the audience. They misinterpreted certain lines and ended up believing that she was at "war" with Warner Bros. She took to her Twitter to slam such articles and also thanked the production house as well as Zack Synder who supported her vision. Take a look :

I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by @wbpictures, @ZackSnyder all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team. Just was a long road to get to make it. Let's chill the dramatic headlines like "war". https://t.co/V7Tj1rOTBS — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) January 6, 2021

In the podcast, Patty talked about her part of the journey and that when she joined Wonder Woman, she was presented with certain suggestions. She wanted her version of Wonder Woman to be released for the audience. She kept her points in front of the production house that nobody wants to see WW as a harsh character. She claimed that she is a fan and she wouldn't want to see the character behead people and have a tough outlook. She added that she felt a little bit of nervousness from the other party when she put forward her point of view on the table.

'Wonder Woman 1984' Review

Wonder Woman 1984 had a theatrical release despite the COVID-19 situation. While the sequel of the movie was much awaited, it received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Some claimed it to have the typical Hollywood touch whereas others compared the movie with other DC sequels and claimed it to be the best one. According to CNET.com, in the second week, the movie did not work well at the box-office. It saw a 67 per cent drop in the Box Office collection. While only a few theatres were open for the screening, the majority of the blame for this drop is on the OTT release.

