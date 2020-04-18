Furry Boots To Shutter Shades, Fashion Items That Are Not In Vogue Anymore

Fashion trends often come and go, they change from season to season and trends to trends. Some of these fashion items stay in the long run and some vanish within a small period, while some are recreated and launched back in trend. Having said that, here are five fashion items that are not in vogue anymore. Check out the list.

Furry Boots

Furry boots were made popular by Nicole Polizzi aka Snooki from Jersey Shore. The boots came into the picture during the winter trends, however, later they were compared with furry dogs. In earlier years, Furry boots were reintroduced as furry sandals and furry flipflops.

Shutter Shades

Shutter Shades were originally designed for the popular singer Kayne West. They were created by Designer Alain Mikli. Kayne West carried them in his music video for Stronger and they instantly became attractive. Apart from providing a questionable degree of UV protection, these brought new life to the novelty sunglasses market.

Lace-up Jeans

Lace-up jeans came in trend in the early 2000s. At the initial stage, the lace-up jeans trend went viral in the fashion industry. However, with time, new types of jeans were introduced and lace-up jeans returned to the closet.

Popcorn Shirts

When popcorn shirts were introduced in the market, they were the perfect item for the fashion enthusiasts. They were great for travel and also comes in many styles. The popcorn shirt is also known as the bubble shirt, origami shirt, crinkle shirt. They stretched out in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Sweater Vests

Sweater Vests were a massive trend in the 80s. They were famous amongst females and males as well. However, the preppie look was kept back in the closet in the 80s.

