Jay-Z's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The American Rapper

Jay-Z's Birthday Quiz: Take this quiz on the birthday of the legendary American rapper and singer and test your knowledge about his work & music

Fans of American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday on December 4. Born and raised in New York City, Jay-Z went on to become one of the most influential rapper's in American history. Some of his most famous albums are -  The Blueprint (2001), The Black Album (2003), American Gangster (2007), and 4:44 (2017). So, on the occasion of Jay-Z's birthday, here's a quiz based on Jay-Z's songs and his career: 

Jay-Z's Quiz - Questions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1) What's the first musical instrument that the rapper was introduced to? 

  • Piano 
  • Boombox
  • Tabla 
  • Guitar 

2) What's Jay-Z's first album called? 

  • Reasonable Doubt 
  • In My Lifetime
  • Hard Knock Life 
  • Life and Times of S. Carter 

3) Which of these films is based around or on the rapper's life? 

  • Streets Is Watching (1998)
  • Backstage (2000)
  • State Property (2002)
  • All of the above 

4) In which year did the rapper release The Dynasty: Roc La Familia? 

  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2006
  • 1999

5) What is Jay-Z's net worth currently in 2020? 

  • 1 billion USD
  • 3.4 billion USD 
  • 0.5 billion USD
  • None of the above 

6) With whom did the rapper collaborate for the album "Watch The Throne"? 

  • Travis Scott
  • Kanye West 
  • A$Ap Rocky 
  • Beyonce

7) When did Beyonce and Jay-Z get married? 

  • 2004 
  • 2008
  • 2007
  • They are not married 

8) Which song is this - 'The Nets could go "oh" for eighty-two and I look at you like this shit gravy Ball so hard, this shit weird We ain't even 'pose to be here'? 

  • Crazy In Love
  • Niggas in Paris 
  • Upgrade U
  • None of the above 

9) What is the first award that the rapper won? 

  • Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Artist
  • Tour of the Year 
  • Most Performed Song 
  • Album of the year 

10) With whom was the rapper seen in the Projekt Revolution 2008 Europe tour? 

  • Kanye West 
  • Linkin Park 
  • Beyonce
  • None of the above 

Jay-Z's Trivia - Answers 

  1. Jay-Z's mother first brought him a Boombox, when he showed interest in music. That was his first instrument 
  2. Jay-Z's first album is Reasonable Doubt (1996). 
  3. All above of the films are a part of Jay-Z's filmography. 
  4. The Dynasty: Roc La Familia released in the year 2000. 
  5. According to celebrity net worth - the rapper is worth 1 billion USD in 2020. 
  6. Jay-Z collaborated with Kanye West for "Watch The Throne".
  7. Jay-Z and Beyonce got married on April 4, 2008.
  8. The lyrics are from the song Niggas in Paris. 
  9. He won the Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Artist in 2000 for his first album. 
  10. In the Projekt Revolution 2008 Europe tour, he was seen with Linkin Park. 

 

 

