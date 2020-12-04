Jay-Z's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The American Rapper

Fans of American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday on December 4. Born and raised in New York City, Jay-Z went on to become one of the most influential rapper's in American history. Some of his most famous albums are - The Blueprint (2001), The Black Album (2003), American Gangster (2007), and 4:44 (2017). So, on the occasion of Jay-Z's birthday, here's a quiz based on Jay-Z's songs and his career:

Also Read | Ozzy Osbourne's birthday quiz: How well do you know the 'Black Sabbath' singer?

Jay-Z's Quiz - Questions

1) What's the first musical instrument that the rapper was introduced to?

Piano

Boombox

Tabla

Guitar

Also Read | Amanda Seyfried's birthday quiz: How well do you know the 'Mean Girls' actor?

2) What's Jay-Z's first album called?

Reasonable Doubt

In My Lifetime

Hard Knock Life

Life and Times of S. Carter

Also Read | Mohit Sehgal's birthday special: Here's a fun trivia quiz for the actor's ardent fans

3) Which of these films is based around or on the rapper's life?

Streets Is Watching (1998)

Backstage (2000)

State Property (2002)

All of the above

Also Read | Jimmy Sheirgill's birthday quiz: How well do you know the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor?

4) In which year did the rapper release The Dynasty: Roc La Familia?

2000

2001

2006

1999

5) What is Jay-Z's net worth currently in 2020?

1 billion USD

3.4 billion USD

0.5 billion USD

None of the above

6) With whom did the rapper collaborate for the album "Watch The Throne"?

Travis Scott

Kanye West

A$Ap Rocky

Beyonce

7) When did Beyonce and Jay-Z get married?

2004

2008

2007

They are not married

8) Which song is this - 'The Nets could go "oh" for eighty-two and I look at you like this shit gravy Ball so hard, this shit weird We ain't even 'pose to be here'?

Crazy In Love

Niggas in Paris

Upgrade U

None of the above

9) What is the first award that the rapper won?

Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Artist

Tour of the Year

Most Performed Song

Album of the year

10) With whom was the rapper seen in the Projekt Revolution 2008 Europe tour?

Kanye West

Linkin Park

Beyonce

None of the above

Jay-Z's Trivia - Answers

Jay-Z's mother first brought him a Boombox, when he showed interest in music. That was his first instrument Jay-Z's first album is Reasonable Doubt (1996). All above of the films are a part of Jay-Z's filmography. The Dynasty: Roc La Familia released in the year 2000. According to celebrity net worth - the rapper is worth 1 billion USD in 2020. Jay-Z collaborated with Kanye West for "Watch The Throne". Jay-Z and Beyonce got married on April 4, 2008. The lyrics are from the song Niggas in Paris. He won the Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Artist in 2000 for his first album. In the Projekt Revolution 2008 Europe tour, he was seen with Linkin Park.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.