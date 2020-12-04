Jay-Z's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The American Rapper

Quick links:
Fans of American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday on December 4. Born and raised in New York City, Jay-Z went on to become one of the most influential rapper's in American history. Some of his most famous albums are - The Blueprint (2001), The Black Album (2003), American Gangster (2007), and 4:44 (2017). So, on the occasion of Jay-Z's birthday, here's a quiz based on Jay-Z's songs and his career:
1) What's the first musical instrument that the rapper was introduced to?
2) What's Jay-Z's first album called?
3) Which of these films is based around or on the rapper's life?
4) In which year did the rapper release The Dynasty: Roc La Familia?
5) What is Jay-Z's net worth currently in 2020?
6) With whom did the rapper collaborate for the album "Watch The Throne"?
7) When did Beyonce and Jay-Z get married?
8) Which song is this - 'The Nets could go "oh" for eighty-two and I look at you like this shit gravy Ball so hard, this shit weird We ain't even 'pose to be here'?
9) What is the first award that the rapper won?
10) With whom was the rapper seen in the Projekt Revolution 2008 Europe tour?
