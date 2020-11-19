Ali Fazal Takes To Instagram To Post A Pic With His 'Victoria And Abdul' Costar Judi Dench

Ali Fazal has established himself as a great actor with his diverse roles in Bollywood, South Indian films and a few films in Hollywood. The Mirzapur actor has also acted in a British film called Victoria and Abdul, alongside Judi Dench. He took to his Instagram to share a picture with his co-star Judi Dench. Read on to know more about his post.

Ali Fazal's post for Victoria and Abdul co-star Judi Dench

Ali Fazal and Judi Dench worked together in the British film titled Victoria and Abdul. The film released in 2017 and belonged to the comedy-drama genre. Directed by Stephen Frears, the film revolved around a young prison clerk Abdul Karim, played by Ali Fazal, who travels to Britain for Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee in 1887 to gift her a gold coin.

The two develop a friendship which is opposed by Queen Victoria's inner circle. The rest of the story revolves around how the British Prime Minister and Queen Victoria's son try to send Abdul back to India.

Ali Fazal posted a picture with Judi Dench today on his Instagram with the caption that read, "Something you say to me often, “dont forget your shakespeare... Today i Find myself farthest from the text . I hope i can revisit pages. Just goddamn pages. I find myself addicted to screens . Too many screens. And its not healthy. And its sucking me dry. I’ll start with a pen and hopefully find my way again. Hehez Much love, Munshi." Ali Fazal's fans have also commented on the image with heart emoticons and appreciation for his movie, Victoria and Abdul. Kubbra Sait also commented on his post with three hearts.

Ali Fazal was last seen in Mirzapur 2 for which he was immensely appreciated. The actor has been part of several Hindi films like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Khamoshiyan, Happy Bhag Jayegi, among others, and has made a name for himself in the industry. The actor is now working on several Hollywood films like Death on the Nile and Codename: Johnny Walker.

Image Credits: Ali Fazal Official Instagram Account

