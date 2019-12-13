Juice Wrld's Ex-girlfriend Claims Rapper Took Percocet Pills With Medicines

Famous rapper Jarad Higgins, popularly known as Juice Wrld died last week due to drug overdose. His ex-girlfriend has claimed that the rapper would usually take up to three potent Percocet pills a day and mix the drugs with a cough syrup concoction called lean. She also added that before they separated, she had tried to get him clean.

Juice Wrld's ex-GF says he took three Percocet pills with cough medicine every day

The rapper, Juice Wrld suffered an opioid overdose after taking several Percocet pills to hide it from the cops. He wanted to hide it from them because they searched his luggage from his private jet, and found guns and 70lbs of marijuana at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday.

Alexia Smith, his ex-girlfriend knew that the rapper had died even before his reports had come out. She had previously witnessed the rapper’s heavy drug use daily when they dated in 2018. Alexia Smith, 21, mentioned that Juice Wrld was suffering from depression and that is what forced her to walk away from his life. She would be left with bruises after the relationship turned violent. She even mentioned that when last year she separated from him, seven days later he ended up in the hospital and now after a year of their separation he is dead.

Juice Wrld suffered from depression and mental illness, and when his ex-GF, Alexia Smith noticed this, they would get into arguments which turned physical. The duo met in 2018 when Juice Wrld was building his career. Alexia Smith would accompany him to the signing of his labels and that is when she noticed he had been introduced to drugs. Alexia Smith even said that the reason for his depression were many, his previous heartbreak, the feeling that no one understood him and not knowing who his real friends were. She also said that the couple had every reason to be happy but his mental illness had taken a toll on him which is why he had to separate.

