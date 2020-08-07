Juice Wrld's Death: New Reports Reveal Details About The American Rapper's Final Moments

The sudden death of Jarad Anthony Higgins, popularly known as Juice Wrld in December last year, had prompted an outpouring of grief online. The cause of the death was reported to be an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Now, the newly released records detail final moments of the 21-year-old before his death by drug-related seizure.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The manner of death is accident.@JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld — Cook County ME (@CookCountyME) January 22, 2020

Juice Wrld's final moments

A report by Chicago Tribune shed details on the American rapper's final moments after he flew down from Los Angeles to Chicago in December 2019. The report revealed that the pilot and co-pilot of his private flight had mentioned that all the nine passengers onboard including Juice Wrld, his girlfriend and a friend had slept for most of the journey. They also stated how the flight went smoothly and that no disagreements, fights, raised voices or any signs of trouble were observed until the aircraft landed in Chicago at around 2 a.m.

The daily's report also revealed that the 21-year-old began to have violent seizures when the police started examining every passengers' luggage. According to the police paperwork submitted to the daily, Juice Wrld had passed away on his way to Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn.

Higgins’ death, only six days after his 21st birthday, came at a time when his career was skyrocketing in the music industry. The police reports stated that the Lucid Dreams rapper's girlfriend, his friend and a man who served as a security guard travelled with him from LA and all described Higgins as a heavy user of narcotics. They also shared that he used to take drugs every day, including the night before his sudden death. However, the police couldn't find anyone who witnessed him popping a handful of pills.

But, Higgins’ drug use was no lesser-known fact as the rapper used to openly discuss it in several interviews and write raps about it as well. The late pop artist had built a massive fan base composing and performing music about drug use to cope with loneliness, mental illness and self-doubt. His posthumous album, Legends Never Die, not only received positive reviews but was also a chartbuster hit in several countries including the United Kingdom and Canada.

