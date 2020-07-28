Yellowcard Withdraws Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD For Breakthrough Hit Song 'Lucid Dreams'

A lawsuit made against Juice WRLD for the song “Lucid Dreams” was withdrawn by Yellowcard. According to a report by The New York Times, the case was quietly dropped. The news portal also stated that a one-page contract was signed by a lawyer and the band voluntarily withdrew their lawsuit they had earlier filed. A lawyer from Juice WRLD’s side spoke that no settlement was made in the case and no changes will be made to the credits of “Lucid Dreams”. The lawyer for Yellowcard mentioned that his clients were sympathetic given Juice WRLD’s death and also took some time to think if they really needed to go on with the case. The lawyer mentioned that the dismissal of the case was made without prejudice, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Artist Juice WRLD's Album 'Legends Never Die' Aims At Honouring And Celebrating His Life

Yellowcard Withdraw Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over ‘Lucid Dreams’

Also Read | Juice WRLD' Single With Halsey 'Life's A Mess' Is Leaving Fans Emotional And Nostalgic

In last October, band Yellowcard filed for a routine infringement case against Juice WRLD. At the time Juice WRLD was a rising star and was dominating charts with his music. The band, however, accused Juice WRLD of copying the melody of their 2006 song “Hollywood Died”. The band mentioned that the infringement had been noticed in Juice WRLD’s breakthrough hit “Lucid Dreams”. The band had asked for at least $15 million in damages. However, two months later, Juice WRLD passed away at the age of 21. The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, died of a drug overdose. Since then, he was memorialised as a tragic symbol of the SoundCloud Rap generation, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Rapper Logic To Retire At His Peak After His 6th Studio Album 'No Pressure'? Read Here

Weeks after the death of Juice WRLD, Yellowcard mentioned that they would want to continue with the case. Thus Juice WRLD’s grieving mother was chosen as the representative for the case. The lawyer for Yellowcard mentioned that the band was feeling very sympathetic towards the grieving mother who had lost her 21-year-old son. Thus the charges were eventually withdrawn this week by the band who collectively made the decision. However, the lawyer mentioned clearly that the lawsuit can be refiled, according to the news portal.

Also Read | When Billie Eilish Confessed To Being Scared Of Eminem Her Whole Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.