Juice WRLD’s Estate Releases His Single Titled “Real S**t” On His Posthumous Birthday

Juice WRLD Estate released his latest single, titled “Real $#!t” on what would have been the late rapper's 22nd birth anniversary. The track which was recorded in 2017, but never saw the light of day, was released by music producer and Juice’s friend, Benny Blanco. Juice Wrld's Real Sh*t song was, in fact, the first of the six musical pieces that was recorded by the musician-producer team. Juice Wrld's Real Sh*t song was given finishing touches by the likes of Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, Cashmere Cat, Henry Kwapis, and Jack Karaszewski.

On the occasion of the release of the track and his late friend’s birthday, Benny Blanco released a picture of him and the late Chicago-based rapper from three years ago. Through the post, he reminisced the first time he met Juice and how in the then 19-year-old star, he saw a person who could possibly change the music industry forever. The producer also touched upon the kind of energy Juice harboured within himself and the impression he left upon the people in that room on the day Real $#!t was recorded.

Here is the post for all to see:

In the post, he also recounted how he stumbled upon the rapper. In the very same post, it could also be seen that he is reminiscing the events that led to their first in-person meet and how he was one of those artists who was in the business just to make good music. The two would go on to record six songs that day, the first one of which was Real $#!t. In the concluding sentences of the post, he wishes his late friend a happy birthday and reminds him how much he is missed.

Juice Wrld's songs download:

Juice Wrld's latest single can be heard on the late rappers' YouTube channel. His single, along with his album, is available for streaming on Spotify. Juice WRLD's songs are also available on Apple Music. Spotify even has a playlist dedicated to the rapper, titled "This Is Juice Wrld"

Juice WRLD passed away due to a drug-related seizure on 9th of December, 2019. The rapper was just a week older than 21 years at the time. Juice WRLD’s Real $#!t has a similar beat count, tempo and is loosely based on the subject matter that his posthumous album, Legends Never Die, is based on. Juice WRLD's songs are, as of this writing, a part of Spotify’s most-streamed list for the year 2020.

