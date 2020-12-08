'Reminds Me Of You' By The Kid Laroi To Feature Juice Wrld For 30 Seconds; Fans React

Rapper The Kid Laroi has recently announced that he would bring a new song on December 7 called Reminds Me Of You which will be a tribute to the late rapper Juice Wrld. The new track is a cover from Kim Petra’s song Reminds Me and the new track will also feature Juice Wrld, who was a mentor to The Kid Laroi. Here is all you need to know about this latest track and the reactions given by the fans of the late rapper.

Reminds Me Of You by The Kid Laroi to feature Juice Wrld, fans react

The song will feature about 30 seconds of the deceased rapper, coming as a tribute by The Kid Laroi. The latter posted a tweet about this song on his Twitter account, prompting a large number of responses from the fans of the late rapper. The Kid Laroi announced that the song Reminds Me Of You would come out at night and also went ahead to thank Kim Petra for giving him the opportunity to share their version of the song with the world. Many different kinds of reactions started coming in from the netizens.

“Reminds Me Of You” tonight with my brother @JuiceWorlddd. ❤️ Big thank you to @kimpetras for allowing us to remake & share our version of her song with the world. — charlton (@thekidlaroi) December 7, 2020

Thank you laroi 🙏🏾😭 — Aiden (@lilbunited) December 7, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!!! — Dean (@UtdDeano) December 7, 2020

While a huge number of fans came in support of the song, there were also quite a few who did not appreciate this initiative and started pointing fingers at the label responsible for bringing this song. Most of the people gave their blessings to this song, saying that they could not wait for it and thanked The Kid Laroi for creating this song; many also said that they were ready for the song and to bring it on. The other half had different opinions on this matter, as they believe that this may not be the right way to pay tribute to the late rapper.

Wow I’m so grateful for a 30 second feature on his 1 year anniversary and an album that was full of leaks, sick — Mitch Kosac (@999tilidie) December 7, 2020

I’m not mad at laroi I’m just mad at whoever’s makin these decisions cause juices 1 year death anniversary shouldn’t be a song where it’s basically larois song with a 30 sec juice verse that doesn’t have a lot of quality. And laroi is one of my favorite artist rn — josh (@999joshwrld999) December 7, 2020

Quite a few netizens were seen tweeting that the song, which had The Kid Laroi on the cover and Juice Wrld was side-lined, was not the right way to go. They also said that putting 30 seconds of Juice Wrld in the song on his first death anniversary could not be accepted. They further claimed that the album had leaks and expressed their discontent for the label. The new track has thus invited mixed reactions from the fans.

