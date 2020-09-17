Julie And The Phantoms Quiz: Find Out If You Are Alex, Reggie Or Julie

Julie and the Phantoms is a coming of age musical comedy-drama where the story revolves Julie. She is a teenage girl who meets and befriends three ghosts who suddenly appear in her mom's old music studio. Although the ghosts have been dead for 25 years, they're still teenagers as they were that age when they became ghosts. Julie and the Phantoms season 1 released recently on Netflix.

The first season has ended on a cliffhanger, with Caleb Covington taking over Nick's body and the Phantoms still not able to complete their unfinished business in the mortal world. Hence, the next season of the show is much anticipated by its fans. Here is a Julie and the Phantoms quiz based on the characters.

Which Julie and the Phantoms character are you?

1. If you were in a band, what instrument would you play?

I would like to be the lead and sing

I would love to play the drums

I would be the guitarist of the band

I would like to mix my voice with an instrument

2. What is your most common trait that is noticed by your friends?

I can be super shy and be comfortable only around the right people

I am the most loyal person

I am very driven in life and it sometimes annoys people

I am the most dedicated person you will ever meet

3. In a group task, what kind of a member are you?

I may lead sometimes and other times I follow

I like to work alone but people just drag me back

I like to take a back seat and still get involved

I need to be encouraged by people that’s why I love working in a group

4. What is the first thing people notice about you?

My tough-guy exterior

I can be a bit a socially inept person

My sarcasm

My fashion sense

5. What is your go-to piece of clothing

A leather jacket

A chain necklace

A wig

Bright colour dress

6. How helpful you are with your friends?

I would do anything for them

I would choose myself and then friends

I am all about me

I don’t know

7. How dedicated you are towards your passion?

I just do something because I like it

I care about my passion but only if I receive something

I am merely dedicated

I am nothing without my passion

8. If you get a chance would you like to pursue your parents’ profession?

May be

No, why would I

I am not that talented

Yes I would love to do that

If your go-to answer was option A you resemble the character, Luke. However, if you were keen towards selecting B as your answer for most questions then you are likely to resemble Reggie. If your answer was option C for most of the questions you are Alex, however, if your go-to pick was option D then you are Julie.

