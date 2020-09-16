Julie And The Phantoms Season 2 Coming Up On Netflix? All You Need To Know

Julie and the Phantoms is a Netflix original fantasy musical series revolving around Julie, a teenage girl, and a trio of teen boys who were alive 25 years ago. The show was directed by High School Musical fame creator Kenny Ortega. Julie had left music after her mother's death, but she reawakens the music within her with the help of the guys. They start a band together called Julie and the Phantoms, and take the school by storm with their music.

Julie and the Phantoms season 2 release date

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Caleb Covington taking over Nick's body and the Phantoms still not able to complete their unfinished business in the mortal world. Hence, the next season of the show is anticipated by its fans. According to a report by Screenrant, the series released just last week, so it is too early to confirm if there is a season 2 coming up. Depending on the series' success and the audience's reaction, it's next season could be made. Netflix usually takes a year or more to release a new season of its original shows. So if the news of its second season is confirmed, the production of Julie and the Phantoms season 2 could begin in the first half of 2021.

Julie and the Phantoms season 2 cast

In the first season, a 16-year-old Madison Reyes plays the role of Julie. Charlie Gillespie is a 20-year-old actor and production manager, who's been a part of Charmed in 2018 and Runt in 2020, apart from this musical series. Owen Patrick Joyner is a 20-year-old Nickelodeon star who's been a part of many shows and movies before Julie and the Phantoms. 23-year-old Jeremy Shada is an actor, who's been a part of films like Adventure Time in 2010 and Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016. He recently got married to girlfriend Carolynn Rowland. Charlie, Owen and Jeremy play the role of Luke, Alex and Reggie respectively. These three are the teenage boys who come back as ghosts and form the band with Julie. Descendants movie fame Booboo Stewart and Jadah Marie play the role of Willie and Flynn respectively, in this fantasy musical. Since almost all of the cast members in the first season are newcomers, the second season could also show the same actors reprise their roles.

Julie and Phantoms is a coming of age musical comedy-drama where the story revolves Julie. She is a teenage girl who meets and befriends three ghosts who suddenly appear in her mom's old music studio. Although the ghosts have been dead for 25 years, they're still teenagers as they were that age when they became ghosts.

