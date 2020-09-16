What Time Does Criminal Season 2 Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

Criminal is an intense crime drama that focuses on police interrogation of suspects. Three episodes are shown one for every case, with three suspects and equally different motives. The fact that the whole series mostly involves scenes from just the one room has differentiated this crime drama from its contemporaries. The officers involved in the questioning have their dilemmas and the twisted cases they come across don't make it any easier.

The first season released in September 2019 and Criminal season 2 on Netflix released a year after on September 16 2020. The show stars popular actors Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandall, Sharon Horgan and Kunal Nayyar in lead roles. A very gripping series since the first season here's all you need to anticipate about the second one. Read on to find out,“ What time does Criminal Season 2 release on Netflix?”

What time does Criminal season 2 release on Netflix?

Criminal season 2 Netflix release has been the centre of attention for its fans, as they've waited for almost a year since its first season released. The second season will release on September 16, 12 AM Pacific time The first season had 3 episodes each of UK, France, Germany and Spain, with a total of 12 episodes. However, the sequel of Criminal UK is said to have 4 episodes instead of 3.

When does Criminal season 2 start on Netflix?

The international crime anthology series has received a lot of praise, and the audience has been anticipating a sequel for some time. Netflix usually releases a sequel at least a year or so after the release of a successful pilot, and it's the same for the Criminal UK. According to express.co.uk, the sequel of this suspense drama will hit the screens on 16 September this year. The makers of the show had hinted on a possible sequel in 2019 after George Kay and director Jim Field Smith confessed of discussing a second season to a leading magazine. Since it had just released then, the makers wanted to wait until they see the reaction of the audience towards the show, and then confirm the news of a sequel.

Criminal season 2 cast

The main cast from the previous season is said to be returning for the second too, including Kunal Nayyar, Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo. Kit Harrington of Game of Thrones fame is said to be one of the suspects being investigated in this upcoming season. Apart from the guest stars for the show, most of the main cast is said to be returning since the first season received immense praise for the acting skills of its cast.

[Image credit: @onemoreserie]

