Jumanji has become a popular franchise after the first installment got a sequel called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The fantasy stories and visuals have been appealing since the first film released back in 1995. The latest addition into the franchise is Jumanji: The Next Level directed by Jake Kasdan.

Jumanji: The Next Level director wanted to avoid "critical issue" with sequels

The director spoke to an entertainment portal about how there has always been a critical issue while making action movies. He explained, that while making a sequel the entire cast and crew want to deliver their best and therefore the movies need to be better than their previous parts. The director mentioned that the sequels always need to increase in quality and not let that scale diminish.

Kasdan also added that having more of something doesn’t necessarily make it more dramatic, in fact sometimes it tends to be less dramatic. He said that at times a bunch of online fans can help in the making of the film via their criticism. He also addressed the previous Jumanji movie titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He said he never thought of a sequel which is why the game gets destroyed in the climax.

The director added that he would always refrain from the discussion of a possible sequel and that due to the constant speculation one, he decided to make the best version of the movie. Hence, he said when the opportunity arose for another film he decided to start from scratch as there was no other option. He said the cast felt an incredible responsibility to not be repetitive and come up with something fresh and brand new.

