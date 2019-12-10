'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Chinese BO, While 'Saturday Fiction' Disappears

Jumanji has been running successfully in worldwide. The film is also doing well at the box office on a world level. Recently the film took lead in the Chinese box office. The film has collected an astounding $24.7 million, while Lou Ye’s Venice titled Saturday Fiction was abruptly yanked from the lineup of releases.

Following close to the heels is Diao Yinan’s neo-noir film titled Wild Goose Lake which made $19.4 million in its opening weekend. The film featured in the Cannes Film Festival in May. Since then the film has gone on to get several cuts and has a screen time of 113 minutes. Meanwhile, Disney’s Frozen 2 earned approximately $105 million collectively.

The Whistleblower a local crime thriller film earned approximately $4.3 million in its debut. Saturday Fiction was expected to be released on Saturday which would have created a box office clash with The Whistleblower. The film was cancelled and the makers made an official announcement about it. The films official website Weibo put out a statement mentioning that the team has decided to adjust the original release date. The makers apologised for the delay and the film is now expected to get a release in 2020.

The Chinese Canadian filmmaker Johnny Ma told an entertainment magazine that things keep getting hard for Lou Ye, and he cannot understand how he keeps going on with it. The filmmaker has previously worked on a couple of projects with Lou. They have worked together in films like Old Stone and To live to sing. Johnny Ma said that it is heart-breaking when a film doesn’t come out the way it is expected to. He said he hates to keep cutting the film, despite having huge budgets. He called it his movie and said that even if it does get banned it will always be his project.

