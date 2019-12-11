Kevin Hart Closes 2019 'with A Big Bang', Revisits 'hell Of A Year'

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart was recently honoured with a hand and footprint ceremony in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood, California. Later, he took to social media and look back at a year full of challenges and struggles. In the long captioned post, he mentioned all the ups and downs and their significance. From co-actors to friends and family, he penned a thank you note for all.

READ | 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Co-star Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Kevin Hart's Ceremony

READ | Jumanji The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson Poses With Wife Lauren At The Red Carpet. See Pics

The 40-year-old actor appreciated the downfalls he had gone through this year and stated that they helped him to build his character. He also claimed himself to be a 'work in progress' person. Giving a piece of advice to his fans and followers, he wrote, "the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn..."

READ | Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart To Play A Role In DC's 'Black Adam'

The year 2019 was evidently a tough and challenging year for the actor. Earlier, Hart was signed for hosting Oscar 2019. But due to his past homophobic tweets that surfaced on the internet, the audience demanded to eliminate him from hosting the event. Apart from this, he also met with a near-fatal car accident in September 2019. Reportedly, he suffered extensive back-injuries.

READ | Baby Yoda Sneaks Into The Rock & Kevin Hart's Photoshop Banter

A few days back, when the news came out about his Footprint Ceremony, his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Dwayne Johnson also opened up about him in a media-interaction. Reportedly, he was excited and felt privileged to speak on behalf of his Central Intelligence co-star. He also mentioned that he understands the excitement that Kevin is holding about the event as he had also imprinted his footprints in the same ceremony in 2015.

What's next in kitty?

His upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to release worldwide on December 13, 2019. The Jake Kasdan directorial also stars Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas in a pivotal role among others. The new additions to the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Apart from the action-comedy adventure, his series Don't F*** This Up will start streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from December 27, 2019. Reportedly, the series will document struggles inspired by his life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.