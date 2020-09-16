'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' Was Shot At Exotic Locations Across Hawaii & Georgia

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a 2017 fantasy adventure comedy flick and the third instalment to the Jumanji film franchise, after 2005’s Zathura: A Space Adventure. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Scott Rosenberg and Nick Jonas in pivotal roles, the movie unveils how a group of teenagers unwantedly get trapped in the Jumanji Game as a set of avatars, seeking to complete a quest to get out of the game. The setting of the movie boasts evergreen forests, water bodies and deserts. The imagery is so splendid that it keeps viewers glued to their screens. But considering the fact, that the movie essays a fictional story has made many wonder about the scenic nature captured in the film. Here’s taking a closer look at the shooting locations of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Where was Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle filmed?

Honolulu & Hilo, Hawaii

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle features a picturesque green setting of forest and mountains and as per the online database IMDb, these scenes were filmed in Hawaii. To be more specific, the movie was extensively shot in the mountainous region of Honolulu. Along with the tropical jungle, the waterfall scene was filmed at Hilo.

A majority of Jumanji’s exterior was shot on Oahu, with Kualoa Ranch also serving to its scenic beauty. The famous Kualoa Mountains, which were also shown in Jurrasic Park, made an appearance in Jumanji. The waterfall-jumping scene was a visual treat filmed in Papaikou.

Georgia

After Hawaii, the adventure flick was shot across different locations in Georgia, USA. The studio of the movie was built at the Atlanta Metro Studios of Union City. The exterior Brantford High School set up was shot at the Westlake High School located at 2400 Union Road, Atlanta. Along with this, the exterior scenes of character Alex’s house was filmed at 1646 Friar Tuck Road, Atlanta.

California, USA

The location list just doesn’t end here. A portion of the movie was shot in California, USA. With few scenic scenes being captured at Santa Clarita, USA.

