Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Got THESE Awards And Nominees

Starring actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Alex Wolf in the lead roles, Jumanji: The Next Level was directed by Jake Kasdan. The film was shot at various different locations like Atlanta, New Mexico and Hawaii. Jumanji: The Next Level received positive reviews from the critics and also became the tenth-grossing film of the year in 2019. This was the fourth film from the Jumanji franchise. Here’s a list of all accolades the film won:

Awards and Nominations of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Nominated

Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema- Jake Kasdan

Golden Trailer Awards 2 for Golden Trailer -Best Fantasy/Adventure TV Spot

Kids' Choice Awards, USA 2020 for Blimp Award- Favorite Movie- Jumanji: The Next Level Kids' Choice Awards, USA 2020 for Blimp Award- Favorite Movie Actor, Kevin Hart

World Stunt Awards 2020, Taurus World Stunt Award for Best Stunt Rigging

Won

Kids' Choice Awards, the USA for Favourite Movie Actor- Dwayne Johnson

The film Jumanji: The Next Level, followed the story of the same kids’ who are trapped in the world’s most dangerous game when their friend goes missing. Inside the game, they find themselves facing new challenges and problems with both old and new avatars while saving the land from a villain in order to escape. Jumanji: The Next Level received positive reviews from the critics and grossed nearly $797 million at the box office. The sequel of Jumanji: The Next Level is said to be in development.

Dwayne Johnson was seen as Dr Xander who unlike previously, has a weakness that he cannot escape the wrath of Jumanji NPC Switchable without dying. Jack Black was seen as Professor Shelly in the film, who develops a new skill and gets three weaknesses, the heat, the sun and sand. Kevin Hart who was seen as Franklin in the film develops a new skill of communicating to animals. Karen Gillian who was seen as Ruby Roundhouse also gets a new skill in this film, a nunchuck mastery. Nick Jonas was seen as an airforce pilot in the film too.

