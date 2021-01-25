'Jumbo' Trailer: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Plot Of Noemie Merlant Starrer

The trailer of Noemie Merlant starrer French movie Jumbo was released last week on January 22, 2021. The premise of the movie is set around a young woman named Jeanne who has objectophilia and falls in love with a tilt-o-whirl at the amusement park where she works as a cleaner. Read along and take a look at how the netizens have reacted to the trailer.

Also Read: 'Spider-Man 3' New Set Photo Shows Zendaya As A Shopkeeper With Tom Holland; See Inside

Jumbo trailer reaction

Audiences across the world are excited about the film and eagerly waiting for the release of the Zoe Wittock directorial. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 19, 2021, followed by a video on demand release on March 16, 2021. The movie was trending on Twitter with the hashtag #Jumbo as viewers expressed their excitement about the film and its absurd yet intriguing plot. Take a look at some of the comments by Twitterati and also the comments under the trailer on YouTube.

Do you find theme park rides #sexy? Well, you aren't alone Then #Jumbo is the movie for you! https://t.co/IpFxJeioKw — Film Ironic (@FilmIronic) January 24, 2021

Just cast Noémie Merlant in everything and call it a day, I reckon.

Also more movies please about girls falling in love with whoever they choose in 2021, up to & including theme park rides ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸#Jumbo https://t.co/ONyzjzY4Dh — âœðŸ» (@Writagal) January 22, 2021

#Jumbo looks sooo good! I'm so excited :)



And the mention Portrait of a lady on fire under Noémie's name. — Bee Charmer (@BeeCharmer17) January 22, 2021

Also Read: Josh Hartnett On Why He Rejected The Offer To Play Superman & Stepped Back From Hollywood

More about the movie

The movie is written as well as helmed by Zoe Wittock, and also marks her directorial debut for a feature film. The movie has been produced by Anaïs Bertrand, Annabella Nezri and Gilles Chanial under the banners Insolence Films Proximus, Les Films Fauves, Kwassa Films, Belga Productions, Flamme Films, SofiTVciné 6, Eurimages and CNC. It was announced in February 2018 along with the news that Noémie Merlant and Emmanuelle Bercot will be a part of the film. Jumbo also stars Emmanuelle Bercot as Margarette and Sam Louwyck as Hubert.

Jumbo had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year on January 24, 2020. Later, it released on March 18, 2020, in Belgium through O’Brother Distribution. It was also released in France on July 1, 2020, by Rezo Films, along with whom Wittock had written the screenplay.

The movie’s plot revolves around the life of Jeanne Tantois, who lives with her mother Margarette, a divorcee bartender. Jeanne is a young woman, who starts working in a graveyard shift at a theme park as a cleaner where she develops an infatuation towards the newest attraction of the park, the tilt-o-whirl which she names Jumbo. The movie further unfolds the unusual romance between Jeanne and Jumbo which is led by her objective sexuality.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Talk Show Host? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Also Read: Daniel Craig Wants Nothing More To Do With 007 Franchise, Says 'no Room' For It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.