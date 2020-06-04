Where Was Cardinal Filmed? Check Out All The Shooting Locations For The Show

The Canadian crime drama series, Cardinal, first premiered in January of 2017. The show recently completed its fourth and final season, and the entire season will now be rerun on the BBC Two Network. The show is an adaptation of Giles Blunt's book series of the same name, which told the story of police detective John Cardinal and his partner Lise Delorme who investigate crime in the fictional city of Algonquin Bay. Cardinal is filmed in various locations all over Canada.

Where was Cardinal filmed?

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Quiz: Find Out If You're A True Swiftie With Our Trivia Quiz!

The fictional city of Algonquin Bay is supposed to be a scenic and snowy landscape. Which is why Cardinal is filmed in several cinematic locations across Canada. The first major filming location for Cardinal is the city of Sudbury, which is the largest city in Northern Ontario based on population.

[Image by Kevin MacAulay on Unsplash]

Sudbury is also surrounded by numerous beautiful lakes. These lakes are often used as filming locations for Cardinal. In fact, Lake Wanapitei, the biggest of the 330 lakes in Sudbury, is frequently used as a major shooting location in the show. North Bay, Northern Ontario, is also a major filming location for Cardinal.

[Image by Steve Philpott on Unsplash]

Also Read | Angelina Jolie's Birthday: Here Are Some Obscure Facts About The 'Maleficient' Actor

North Bay also happens to be the primary filming location for the fourth season of the show. Interestingly, Giles Blunt, the author of the Cardinal novels, was born in North Bay. Additionally, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, a remote location south of Sudbury, is also used as a major filming location.

More about The Cardinal TV series

Created by Aubrey Nealon, Cardinal stars Billy Campbell in the lead role of John Cardinal. Karine Vanasse plays the role of Det. Lise Delorme, John Cardinal's partner. Other prominent actors include Kristen Thomson, Deborah Hay, Alanna Bale, and Glen Gould.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On #BlackLivesMatter After Fans Call Her Out For Old Ad

The first episode of Cardinal aired on January 25, 2017, and the show became an instant success. The fourth season of the show, which is also the final season, premiered on April 6, 2020. The sixth episode of Season 4, which is the final episode of Cardinal, aired on May 11, 2020. Cardinal Season 4 will soon return to TV on BBC Two. Cardinal is also considered as one of the best crime drama shows on TV. It even won multiple awards at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Songs & Videos That Show Her Love For The Rainy Season

[Promo from Cardinal TV show Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.