'Virgin River' Filming Locations Decoded; Canada Masquerades As The Remote California Town

Virgin River is the new Netflix series that is based on Robyn Carr's novel by the same name. In the show, Mel Monroe, who is recently widowed, wants to leave her unhappy memories behind and move to a new place. She applies to an ad for nurse and midwife needed in a remote town in California called Virgin River and meets Jack Sheridan. She soon realises that the town is not as nice as she would like it to be.

Even though the series' fictional place is shown to be in California, fans would be surprised to know that the series isn't even shot in the United States but almost entirely in Canada, British Columbia to be precise. Here's a list of Virgin River shooting locations:

Snug Cove

Most of the establishing shots in the Netflix drama series are taken in Snug Cove, Vancouver. Almost all of the lake shots and scenes that are around the river are filmed in Snug Cove. The town's beautiful river and architecture make it perfect for the show.

Murdo Frazer Park

The house in which Mel lives is actually located in Murdo Frazer Park, Vancouver. The cabin is actually a part of a golf field and wood trails. This particular cabin has also been used in series like Once Upon a Time and The Flash. This also makes the location quite popular for tourists around the place.

Brackendale, Squamish

In most of the scenes in the show, one can see the main characters hang out at Jack's bar. The bar is located in Brackendale in Squamish, a little north of Vancouver. The actual bar is The Watershed Grill, which also has views of the mountains and the Squamish river. Reportedly, the outside location of the bar is shot here and the interiors in the studio.

Fans of Virgin River have already taken a keen liking to the show that started airing in December 2019. Netflix has given fans some good news by already confirming that the show will return for Season 2. Netflix also confirmed that the show will release the new season of Virgin River soon and the show will start from Christmas. Reportedly, filming for Season 2 has already been wrapped and now it is just a matter of releasing the series online.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Virgin River series's Instagram

