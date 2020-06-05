'Good Witch' Filming Locations That Will Surprise You - Hamilton, Cambridge, And More

Good Witch is a web series that follows the lives of Middleton residents and the drama that surrounds it. The fantasy series revolves around Cassie and Grace who have magical powers and are the "good witches". They welcome Dr. Sam Radford and his son, who have no knowledge of them, into the mystical town.

The Good Witch series has managed to keep the viewers engaged for five seasons and has just released Season 6 worldwide on Netflix and Prime Video, depending on which country you're in. Though fans viewing the series must have realised that Middleton isn't a real place, many wonders where the Good Witch shooting locations are located in real life. Here's a list of Good Witch filming locations:

Hamilton, Ontario

LIUNA Station lit for Xmas tonite, filming 'The Good Witch this week. People stopping to take pics. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/vLYXv3Sv4G — Barry Gray (@_barrygray_) January 26, 2016

Most of the filming of Good Witch is done in Hamilton, Ontario. The beautiful Canadian province makes the series look magical and mystical. Many of the scenes are shot inside the Luina Station, which is a banquet and convention centre. This is the place where they usually set up beautiful lights to give the show a festive atmosphere that is seen at the end of every episode.

Dundas, Ontario

Dundas, Ontario, is another location where Good Witch is frequently filmed and is not very far from Hamilton. Reportedly, most of the filming happens on Locke street as many of the shops resemble a tiny street festival, which is perfect for the show. Even Cassie's iconic grey house on the show is here and the house is originally called Foxbar.

Cambridge, Ontario

Another spot where the series is frequently shot is in Cambridge. The rustic architecture and the cold weather is perfect for the filming of the show. Most of the scenes where one can see Cassie walking to go meet someone are shot in Cambridge. The city of Cambridge twitter handle also tweets out regular updates to help and inform the locals about where Good Witch is being filmed. Check out Good Witch filming locations near Cambridge.

🎬 Film crews will be in town Oct. 24, 25 & 28 shooting scenes for The Good Witch in the downtown Galt area. Some intermittent traffic impacts are expected. See our website for details: https://t.co/8oURidMYIc #cbridge pic.twitter.com/ueOwn1IV7e — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) October 23, 2019

As season 6 of Good Witch has been released, many changes can be seen in the show. Bailee Madison, who plays Grace, has left the show but fans will be delighted to know that Catherine Bell, who plays an enchantress in the show, will continue her role. The audience will get to see more on the romance between Cassie and Sam and also news surrounding their marriage in the new season.

Promo Pic Credit: Goodwitch tv's Instagram

