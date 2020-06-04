Where Was 'Outer Banks' Filmed? Learn More About The Show's Major Filming Locations

Outer Banks is a popular American action-adventure mystery teen drama show that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020. The show follows a group of teenagers that live in the 'Outer Banks' of North Carolina. The group of teenagers are looking for their leader John B's father. Here is a look at all the major filming locations that were used as sets for Outer Banks Season One.

Where was Outer Banks filmed? All major shooting locations

Outer Banks is set in the real-life Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Outer Banks is a 200 mile-long bend of barrier islands that lie between the coast of North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. However, the Outer Banks Netflix show is not actually filmed in North Carolina.

Instead, Netflix's Outer Banks is filmed just one State to the south. Almost the entirety of Outer Banks is filmed in Charleston, South Carolina. The reason for this confusing choice was driven by political disagreements between Netflix and the state of North Carolina.

According to Outer Banks Co-creator Jonas Pate, the show was actually meant to be filmed at a location in the 'Outer Banks' of North Carolina. However, Netflix opted not to film the show in Wilmington, North Carolina, due to the State's anti-LGBTQ House Bill 2 legislation. The bill, known as 'the bathroom law', prohibited transgender people from using bathrooms of their preferred gender. Instead, transgender people had to use the bathroom of their gender of birth.

Speaking to a news portal, Jonas Pate revealed that the show was 100% written with Wilmington in mind. However, Netflix decided to insist on inclusivity and switched the filming location. Jonas Pate added that he completely agreed with Netflix's decision.

More about Outer Banks and its cast

Outer Banks is co-created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. The story follows a group of teenagers, known as the Pogues, who live in the Outer Banks. The group starts looking for their leader John B's father. In an intriguing twist, the teens come across a legendary treasure that is somehow connected to John B's father.

However, the group has to face off against another richer group, called the Kooks. The show stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss in the lead roles. The series also focuses on the interpersonal drama between the teenagers.

